Setting up camp: Sanjay Singh and other suspended MPs at a sit-in protest at the Parliament House on July 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 28, 2022 10:37 IST

Here are the latest updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during day eight of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament

The eighth day of the Monsoon Session saw the suspension of the 20th Rajya Sabha MP after AAP's Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remainder session under Rule 256 for displaying placards in the Well of the House. Soon after, the 20 suspended MPs started a 50-hour-long protest inside the Parliament complex near the Gandhi Statue. The Lower House passed the National Anti-Doping Bill which provides a statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory.

Today, the Lok Sabha will consider the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 which has gone through several amendments in a Select Committee. The Rajya Sabha has listed The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 for passage. This Bill has already been passed by the Lower House.

To get a rundown of the day's developments in Parliament in your inbox, subscribe to our Parliament Watch newsletter here. You can also read the latest edition of the newsletter here. Also, check out Parliament Watch from The Hindu, a podcast that keeps you updated on every working day of Parliament.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha resumes

Proceedings in the Rajya Sabha resumed on Thursday.

Rajya Sabha | 10.30 a.m.

Suspension notice issued demanding discussion on price hike

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem has given notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the issue of price rise and demanded for the withdrawal of suspension of 19 MPs who sought the same discussion

Parliament | 10.20 a.m.

Suspended MPs continue protest

TMC MPs Shanta Chhetri, Mausam Noor and AAP MP Sanjay Singh who have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. They have demanded a discussion on price hike, GST and Gujarat hooch tragedy

Parliament | 10.15 a.m.

Bills to considered

Lok Sabha: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to move that the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 be taken into consideration.

Read more about the amendments to the Bill here.

Rajya Sabha: The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 which provides for the national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and dependent and associated ecosystems and to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and to the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty will be moved by Union Minister Dr. Jitender Singh for consideration.

Read all about the Indian Antarctic Bill here.

Parliament | 10.10 a.m.

Parliament watch podcast for Day 8

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the suspension of the 20th Rajya Sabha MP, written replies, and the passing of the National Anti-Doping Bill 2021.

Rajya Sabha | July 27

Rajya Sabha may take up price rise next week

Rajya Sabha is likely to discuss the price-rise issue next week after a broad consensus between the Government and Opposition members was established in a meeting chaired by Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday, said a source who was aware of the deliberations at the meeting.

The Monsoon Session that commenced July 18 has seen little legislative work and witnessed disruptions as the Opposition has demanded a discussion on inflation and Goods and Services Tax (GST) under Rule 267 by suspending business of the day. Leader of the House Piyush Goyal had earlier said that government was ready for a discussion under a different rule and were waiting for Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to recover from COVID-19. Ms. Sitharaman is back at work.

Lok Sabha | July 27

Trinamool MP Saugata Roy urges relook at Agnipath

Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday asked the Centre to review the new armed forces recruitment scheme, Agnipath, stating that young people are in the dark over what would happen to their careers after the four-year tenure in the armed forces is over. He was raising the issue under Rule 377 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

“Soldiers would be recruited for four years only under the Agnipath scheme, with no retirement benefits like pensions. After four years only 25% of recruits would be absorbed as regulars for a period of 15 years, while 75% will be relieved. The youth feel that the government’s policy of recruitment to the armed forces is playing with their career. Youth are questioning as to what will happen to their careers after four years as there is so much unemployment in India,” he said.

He added that the move should be re-looked in view of the economic and social impact it will likely have.

Lok Sabha | July 27

Opposition demands revocation of suspension of four Congress members in Lok Sabha

In a show of solidarity with the four suspended Congress members, Opposition members in the Lok Sabha on July 27 demanded the revocation of their suspension but the government insisted that it would request Speaker Om Birla to withdraw only if it got an assurance that members would not enter the well or display placards in the House.

The demand was made by the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK).

The Congress members were not present in the House as they walked out soon after the House assembled at 11 a.m.