Here are the latest updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during day eight of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament

Setting up camp: Sanjay Singh and other suspended MPs at a sit-in protest at the Parliament House on July 27, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

The eighth day of the Monsoon Session saw the suspension of the 20th Rajya Sabha MP after AAP's Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remainder session under Rule 256 for displaying placards in the Well of the House. Soon after, the 20 suspended MPs started a 50-hour-long protest inside the Parliament complex near the Gandhi Statue. The Lower House passed the National Anti-Doping Bill which provides a statutory framework for the functioning of the National Anti-Doping Agency and the National Dope Testing Laboratory.

Today, the Lok Sabha will consider the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 which has gone through several amendments in a Select Committee. The Rajya Sabha has listed The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 for passage. This Bill has already been passed by the Lower House.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 10.30 a.m.

Suspension notice issued demanding discussion on price hike

CPI(M) MP Elamaram Kareem has given notice under rule 267 to suspend the business and discuss the issue of price rise and demanded for the withdrawal of suspension of 19 MPs who sought the same discussion

Parliament | 10.20 a.m.

Suspended MPs continue protest

TMC MPs Shanta Chhetri, Mausam Noor and AAP MP Sanjay Singh who have been suspended from the Rajya Sabha protest at the Gandhi statue in the Parliament premises. They have demanded a discussion on price hike, GST and Gujarat hooch tragedy

Bills to considered

Lok Sabha: Union Minister Bhupender Yadav to move that the Wild Life (Protection) Amendment Bill, 2021 be taken into consideration.

Read more about the amendments to the Bill here.

Rajya Sabha: The Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 which provides for the national measures for protecting the Antarctic environment and dependent and associated ecosystems and to give effect to the Antarctic Treaty, the Convention on the Conservation of Antarctic Marine Living Resources and to the Protocol on Environmental Protection to the Antarctic Treaty will be moved by Union Minister Dr. Jitender Singh for consideration.

Read all about the Indian Antarctic Bill here.

Parliament watch podcast for Day 8

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the suspension of the 20th Rajya Sabha MP, written replies, and the passing of the National Anti-Doping Bill 2021.