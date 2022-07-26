Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, July 25. | Photo Credit: PTI

Here are the latest updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during day seven of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The second week of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament began on a stormy note on Monday as the Opposition continued its protests and sloganeering over price rise, GST and other issues. Like the first week, both the Houses were unable to transact much business on the day’s list. The stalemate in the Parliament is unlikely to end today as the Opposition is expected to take up the suspension of four Congress MPs from Lok Sabha on Monday. On the listed business for today, the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is listed for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha. The House is also scheduled to take up a discussion on the need to promote sports in the country at a time when the Commonwealth Games is poised to begin in Birmingham and Chennai gearing up to host Chess Olympiad. In Rajya Sabha, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 has been listed for passing.

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 11.27 a.m.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 11.35 a.m.

Amid sloganeering by protesting MPs, Speaker Om Birla adjorned the House till 11.35 a.m. However, before adjourning, he warned MPs not to wave placrads or raise solgans in the House. “This is your House, you can debate, or agree disagree with each other. I don’t want to take action against any MP. But remember the House is not for waving placrards. It is for holding discussions on issues of public importance. People of the country dont want to see you in Parliament with banners and placards,” the Speaker said as he urged Opposition MPs to return to their seats. He also added that questions on GST have been listed in today’s business.

Lok Sabha | 11.07 a.m.

Question Hour in Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha proceedings on Monday resumed with Question Hour on Tuesday. However, protests by Opposition members continued over price rise, with Speaker Om Birla urging members not to disrupt proceedings of the Lower House.

Lok Sabha | 11: 00 am

Lok Sabha proceedings begin

The Lok Sabha began proceedings on Tuesday with tributes to soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice in the Kargil war. The day is observed as ‘Kargil Vijay Diwas’ to commemorate India’s victory over Pakistan in the war. Opposition MPs continue sloganeering

Rajya Sabha | 11: 00 am

Rajya Sabha begins proceedings, adjourned amid ruckus

Rajya Sabha begins proceedings amid sloganeering by Opposition MPs. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu reads out suspension notices. Due to continued ruckus, House is adjourned to 12 noon.

Rajya Sabha | 10:39 am

MPs give suspension notices

AAP MP Sanjay Singh and Raghav Chadha, CPI MP Binoy Viswam give Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha to discuss the recent GST rate hike, inflation. Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Priyanka Chaturvedi seeks suspension of business to discus “misuse of CBI, ED, IT for political agendas”

Rajya Sabha | 10.35 am

Legislative business in Rajya Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing:

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.

Lok Sabha | 10.30 am

Legislative business in Lok Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing:

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Discussion under Rule 193:

The need to promote sports in the country and the steps taken by the government.

Parliament | 10.17 a.m.

Parliament Watch podcast | President’s swearing-in ceremony, suspension of Congress MPs, and more

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the swearing-in ceremony of Draupadi Murmu as the 15th president, suspension of four Congress members, and multiple adjournments over sloganeering.

Parliament | 10.05 a.m.

Monsoon Session Day 6 recap

In Lok Sabha, Opposition protests over price rise, GST and other issues marred proceedings in Lok Sabha, with four Congress members suspended for the rest of the session. Speaker Om Birla warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, asking them not to raise slogans and display placards. He told them that the government was ready to discuss issues raised by them and stressed that people want the House to function. Proceedings were adjourned.

When the session resumed, Rajendra Agarwal, who was chairing the proceedings, asked the opposition members to take note of the warning given by the Speaker. As the protesting opposition members again stalled proceedings, the Chair named Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas. He said that the members who had been suspended had shown “stubborn behaviour”, “deliberately and continuously disrupted proceedings” and ignored House rules and directions of the Speaker. The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and suspension of the four MPs was announced.

The Rajya Sabha took up discussion on a bill on the weapon of mass destruction and their delivery systems, but proceedings were disrupted amid protests and sloganeering.