Here are the latest updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha during day seven of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.

The second week of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament began on a stormy note on Monday as the Opposition continued its protests and sloganeering over price rise, GST and other issues. Like the first week, both the Houses were unable to transact much business on the day’s list due to multiple adjournments. In Lok Sabha, Opposition protests marred proceedings for the sixth consecutive day. Speaker Om Birla warned the protesting members and told them that the government was ready to discuss issues raised by them. However, disruptions continued. In contrast with the Lower House, proceedings began in an orderly manner in Rajya Sabha but Opposition protests led to multiple adjournments.

The stalemate in the Parliament is unlikely to end today as the Opposition is expected to take up the suspension of four Congress MPs from Lok Sabha on Monday. The four MPs were suspended from the House for the rest of the Monsoon Session for obstructing the proceedings. On the listed business for today, the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 is listed for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha. The Lok Sabha is also scheduled to take up a discussion on the need to promote sports in the country at a time when the Commonwealth Games is poised to begin in Birmingham on July 28 and Chennai gearing up to host Chess Olympiad. In Rajya Sabha, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 has been listed for passing.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 10.35 am

Legislative business in Rajya Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing:

The Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022.

Lok Sabha | 10.30 am

Legislative business in Lok Sabha

Bill for consideration and passing:

The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Discussion under Rule 193:

The need to promote sports in the country and the steps taken by the government.

Parliament | 10.05 a.m.

Monsoon Session Day 6 recap

In Lok Sabha, Opposition protests over price rise, GST and other issues marred proceedings in Lok Sabha, with four Congress members suspended for the rest of the session. Speaker Om Birla warned the protesting members, including from the Congress, TMC and DMK, asking them not to raise slogans and display placards. He told them that the government was ready to discuss issues raised by them and stressed that people want the House to function. Proceedings were adjourned.

When the session resumed, Rajendra Agarwal, who was chairing the proceedings, asked the opposition members to take note of the warning given by the Speaker. As the protesting opposition members again stalled proceedings, the Chair named Congress MPs Manickam Tagore, TN Prathapan, Jothimani and Ramya Haridas. He said that the members who had been suspended had shown “stubborn behaviour”, “deliberately and continuously disrupted proceedings” and ignored House rules and directions of the Speaker. The House then passed the resolution by a voice vote and suspension of the four MPs was announced.

The Rajya Sabha took up discussion on a bill on the weapon of mass destruction and their delivery systems, but proceedings were disrupted amid protests and sloganeering.