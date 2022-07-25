Raising objection: Opposition members protesting in the Rajya Sabha on Friday. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 25, 2022 13:56 IST

Here are all the updates from the sixth day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session

Proceedings on the sixth day of the ongoing Monsoon Session resumed at 2 p.m, instead of 11 a.m., following the swearing-in ceremony of Droupadi Murmu as the 15th President of India on Monday at the Parliament House.

On the listed business for today, the Lok Sabha is set to take up the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing, while the External Affairs Minister will attempt to move the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 in Rajya Sabha.

So far, both the Houses have failed to transact any significant business since the session began on July 18 with the Opposition protesting and demanding a discussion over GST on essential food commodities, high inflation and price rise. According to officials, only 27 per cent of business was done during the first week of the ongoing session in the Rajya Sabha and 16 per cent in the Lok Sabha due to continuous disruptions.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The ongoing session will conclude on August 12.

Here are all the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 3.01 p.m.

Proceedings resume in Lok Sabha

Adjourned soon after the Lok Sabha assembled, proceedings have resumed in Lok Sabha. Earlier, the Lower House reconvened at 2 p.m., but the Speaker adjourned proceedings following Opposition uproar over price rise and other issues.

Rajya Sabha | 2.39 p.m.

Sensitising stakeholders in civil aviation sector to give preference to Agniveers: Govt

In a written reply to a question on Agniveers, the Minister of Civil Aviation has told Rajya Sabha that the Ministry is sensitising all stakeholders in the civil aviation sector to give preference to Agniveers in employment.

“After four years of military service, the Agniveers are expected to be fit, disciplined and motivated professionals. Many of them, especially the ones involved in aircraft maintenance, flight safety, air-cargo, supply chain, administrative, IT and drones etc. will have valuable experience that will be of significant relevance to the aviation industry,” the minister said.

Read | The Agnipath scheme for armed forces

Lok Sabha | 2.22 p.m.

After Rajya Sabha, Lok Sabha adjourned till 3 p.m.

As members of Opposition continued sloganeering against the Centre and demanded a discussion on price rise, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urged MPs not to violate rules of the House. Saying that the Centre is ready to hold a discussion, the Speaker said that any member who brings placard into the House will not be allowed to take part in the proceedings

However, several MPs stormed the well carrying placards and raised slogans, following which the House was adjourned till 3 p.m.

Rajya Sabha | 2.18 p.m.

House adjourns till 3 pm

Amidst vociferous protests by the Opposition about the price hike issue, the house adjourns till 3 p.m

Rajya Sabha | 2.17 p.m.

Chair permits LoP to address the House, sloganeering underway

Leader of Opposition requests a discussion on the price rise issue, MPs raise slogans and congregate in the well of the house. MP Derek O'Brien says that it has been five years, but this issue has not been discussed till date. MPs continue to demand that a discussion take place - shouting ' charcha ho, charcha ho'

Lok Sabha | 2.10 p.m.

Protests continue, Opposition raises slogans against Centre

As Lok Sabha resumes business, Opposition parties are staging a protest against inflation and the hike in the Goods and Services Tax on certain commodities of daily use. Some protesting MPs are seen holding placards and banners against the Government. The Speaker warns, asks protesting MPs not to violate rules of the House.

Rajya Sabha | 2.03 p.m.

Rajya Sabha commences proceedings

Deputy chairman presiding, Rajya Sabha commences by congratulating Neeraj Chopra for his silver medal in the javelin throw event at the World Athletics Championship

Lok Sabha | 2.02 p.m.

Lok Sabha resumes proceedings, Speaker congratulates President Droupadi Murmu

Lok Sabha reconvened with Speaker Om Birla extending wishes to Ms. Droupadi Murmu who took oath of office of the highest constitutional post of the country on Monday. Meanwhile, Opposition continues protests.

Lok Sabha | 1.55 p.m.

Discussion under Rule 193 to be held in Lok Sabha

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to discuss the need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Government in this regard.

Parliament | 1.50 p.m.

Notices in Parliament by MPs

AAP MP Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha over the alleged misuse of CBI and ED against the Delhi Government. TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Derek O'Brien and Santanu Sen have given Suspension of Business Notice on the ‘urgent need to check price rise in essential commodities.'

Meanwhile, in Lok Sabha, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha, to discuss 5 per cent GST on pre-packed and pre-labelled food grains, curd, buttermilk etc.

Parliament | 1.50 p.m.

Calling attention motion on rising cases of post-COVID complications

MP Fauzia Khan has called the attention of the Minister of Health and Family Welfare to the situation arising out of rising cases of post-COVID complications in the country.

Parliament | 1.45 pm

Monsoon Session Day 5 recap: the Antarctic Bill, India’s position on the Hunger Index, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

In this episode of the Parliament Watch podcast, we cover the passing of the Indian Antarctic Bill, Private Members’ legislative business and continued protests against price hikes.