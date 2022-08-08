Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | Lok Sabha begins with remembering freedom fighters, congratulating CWG medalists; Papers being laid in RS

Updates from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Day 16 of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament

An Opposition member protests in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on August 4, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Updates from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Day 16 of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament

The Parliament, on the fifteenth day of the Monsoon Session on Friday, was once again hit by continued protests in both Houses with Opposition MPs raising slogans over various issues, including price rise, GST, and alleged misuse of central agencies like Enforcement Directorate and CBI.

Today, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to introduce the Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and will take up two bills -- the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022 -- for discussion, considering and passing. The Lower House will also hold a discussion under Rule 193 on the ‘Need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Government’.

The Rajya Sabha is scheduled to discuss the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for considering and passing.

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin on day 16 of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament. Papers are now being laid on the table.

Lok Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Lok Sabha begins with remembering freedom fighters, congratulating CWG medalists

As the House assembles on Monday, Speaker Om Birla, saying that since the country is celebrating ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, it is an approopriate time for the House to remeber those who gave their lives for the freedom of the country. After observing silence in their memory, the Speaker congratulates all the medal winners at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and wishes luck for the upcoming matches. Now, Question Hour is underway in the Lower House.

Rajya Sabha | Monday

Jairam Ramesh contests Venkaiah Naidu’s ‘no immunity from arrests for MPs when House is in progress’ remarks

“Issuing of summons by ED or any law-enforcing agencies to any MP, much less the LoP (Mallikarjun Kharge), when the Parliament is in session, is an outright affront to the sacred institution of Parliament and Parliamentarians,” Congress chief whip in Rajya Sabha Jairam Ramesh said.