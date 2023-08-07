Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | No-trust debate, Delhi services Bill highlight of final week

Last week, the Opposition briefly suspended its protests in the Lok Sabha to allow a discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill

August 07, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set for a stormy final week with the Lok Sabha being set to take up the no-confidence motion against the government while the Rajya Sabha is likely to witness some spirited debate over the Delhi services Bill.

At the outset, all eyes will be on the Lok Sabha Secretariat on August 7 when it is expected to review the stay granted by the Supreme Court on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ case and decide on the revocation of his Parliament membership.

If Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification is revoked, the Congress would prefer him to be the key speaker from the Opposition ranks during the no-trust motion which is scheduled to be taken up for debate on Tuesday. The Rajya Sabha will take up the Delhi services Bill on Monday.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha has allotted 12 hours for the discussion on the no-trust motion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate on Thursday. Opposition protests demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the ethnic violence in Manipur have rocked both Houses since the Monsoon Session began on July 20.

