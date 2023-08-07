HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Live

Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | No-trust debate, Delhi services Bill highlight of final week

Last week, the Opposition briefly suspended its protests in the Lok Sabha to allow a discussion on the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill

August 07, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:29 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
The Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha has allotted 12 hours for the discussion on the no-trust motion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate on August 10. File

The Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha has allotted 12 hours for the discussion on the no-trust motion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate on August 10. File | Photo Credit: ANI

The Monsoon Session of Parliament is set for a stormy final week with the Lok Sabha being set to take up the no-confidence motion against the government while the Rajya Sabha is likely to witness some spirited debate over the Delhi services Bill.

At the outset, all eyes will be on the Lok Sabha Secretariat on August 7 when it is expected to review the stay granted by the Supreme Court on the conviction of Rahul Gandhi in the ‘Modi surname’ case and decide on the revocation of his Parliament membership.

If Mr. Gandhi’s disqualification is revoked, the Congress would prefer him to be the key speaker from the Opposition ranks during the no-trust motion which is scheduled to be taken up for debate on Tuesday. The Rajya Sabha will take up the Delhi services Bill on Monday.

The Business Advisory Committee of the Lok Sabha has allotted 12 hours for the discussion on the no-trust motion and Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to respond to the debate on Thursday. Opposition protests demanding a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Parliament on the ethnic violence in Manipur have rocked both Houses since the Monsoon Session began on July 20.

Track latest updates here:

  • August 07, 2023 09:24
    Disruptions in Parliament will cause space to be occupied by forces not accountable to Constitution: Dhankhar

    Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on August 6 cautioned that if Parliament does not engage in dialogue and discussion and is plagued by disruption, the space will not remain vacant and will be occupied by forces that are not accountable to the Constitution.

    His remarks came amid daily disruption of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session over ethnic violence in Manipur.

    Mr. Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, said that “some among us make sinister efforts with pernicious motivations to taint, tarnish, demean our institutions”.

    PTI

  • August 07, 2023 09:24
    20 Bills cleared so far

    As many as 20 Bills have been cleared by the Houses since the session began on July 20. The Lok Sabha has passed 15 Bills so far during the Monsoon Session, of which 13 were passed after the no-trust motion was admitted on July 26.

    The Rajya Sabha has passed 12 Bills during the session so far, while nine Bills have been passed by both Houses.

    Crucial Bills such as the Forest (Conservation) Amendment Bill, the Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, the Multi-State Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill and the Inter-Services Organisations (Command, Control and Discipline) Bill have been passed with little discussion.

    In the Lok Sabha, the government has listed the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill, 2023; the Anusandhan National Research Foundation Bill, 2023; The Pharmacy (Amendment) Bill, 2023; and the Mediation Bill, 2023 for consideration and passage on Monday.

    PTI

  • August 07, 2023 09:13
    AAP issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asks them to be present in House on Monday

    The AAP has issued a whip to all its MPs, asking them to be present in the Rajya Svabha on Monday and Tuesday as the Delhi Services Bill is expected to be tabled in the Upper House of Parliament.

    The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, was passed by Lok Sabha on Thursday amid a walkout by the Opposition parties.

    Read the full story here

Related Topics

parliament / Parliament proceedings / Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha / Manipur / Bharatiya Janata Party / Indian National Congress / Aam Aadmi Party

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.