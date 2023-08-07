Parliament Monsoon Session Live Updates | No-trust debate, Delhi services Bill highlight of final week

Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar on August 6 cautioned that if Parliament does not engage in dialogue and discussion and is plagued by disruption, the space will not remain vacant and will be occupied by forces that are not accountable to the Constitution.
His remarks came amid daily disruption of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings during the ongoing Monsoon Session over ethnic violence in Manipur.
Mr. Dhankhar, who is also the chairman of Rajya Sabha, said that “some among us make sinister efforts with pernicious motivations to taint, tarnish, demean our institutions”.
PTI
