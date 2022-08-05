Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | India witnessing death of democracy, says Rahul Gandhi ahead of “Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan”

Updates from the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha on Day 15 of the Monsoon Session of Parliament

On Day 14 of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, members of the Opposition continued their protests against the government over its alleged misuse of central agencies as both Houses met with frequent adjournments due to the sloganeering. While the Rajya Sabha passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022, on the day, the Lok Sabha was adjourned due to Opposition protests.

On Day 15, the Lok Sabha is scheduled to introduce the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Lower House will also discuss the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Anti Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will take up Private Members’ resolutions.

Both Houses will resume proceedings at 11 a.m. today.

Parliament

India witnessing death of democracy, says Rahul Gandhi ahead of “Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan”

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that India is witnessing the “death of democracy” and anybody who stands against the onset of dictatorship is “viciously attacked”. Addressing a press conference at the AICC headquarters ahead of the nationwide protest by the Congress, Mr. Gandhi said the sole agenda of the government is that people’s issues such as price rise, unemployment and violence in society must not be raised.

Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs of the party will hold a “Chalo Rashtrapati Bhavan” (march to Rashtrapati Bhavan) from Parliament to register the protest against price rise and unemployment.

Rajya Sabha

Legislative business today

The Rajya Sabha will take up Private Members’ resolutions.

Lok Sabha

Legislative business today

The Lok Sabha is scheduled to introduce the New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Competition (Amendment) Bill, 2022. The Lower House will also discuss the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and Anti Maritime Piracy Bill, 2019 for consideration and passing. The Lok Sabha will also take up Private Members’ resolutions.

Parliament Watch Podcast

Monsoon Session Day 14: protests over use of ED against opposition, and more

In this episode, we give you an overview of the fourteenth day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, that took place on August 4, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. We discuss the intense protests by the opposition over the government’s use of central investigative agencies against the opposition, in addition to the summoning of Mallikarjun Kharge. We also discuss the passing of the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill and important written replies in the upper house. In addition, we also cover the discussion on the Atal Bhujal Yojana along with discussing the important replies in the lower house as well. In addition to this, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

Explained: What is the National Herald case and why has the ED summoned Sonia and Rahul Gandhi?

Sanjay Raut’s ED custody extended till August 8, wife summoned

Explained: The Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 and why it relates to only two States

Rajya Sabha | August 4

Rajya Sabha passes Family Courts Bill amid din over ED actions

The Rajya Sabha passed the Family Courts (Amendment) Bill on Thursday amid disruptions over the Enforcement Directorate’s “actions against Opposition MPs” when the House is in session. The Bill validates family courts in Himachal Pradesh and Nagaland with retrospective effect.

Rajya Sabha | August 4

Government says 130 ‘hate news’ cases reported between 2019 Lok Sabha elections and latest round of Assembly polls

A total of 130 cases of “hate news” were reported to social media platforms between the 2019 Lok Sabha election and the latest round of Assembly polls in five States held earlier this year, Law Minister Kiren Rijiju informed the Rajya Sabha on August 4.

Rajya Sabha | August 4

1,472 vacancies in IAS, 864 in IPS in various States: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

There are 1,472 vacancies in Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and 864 in Indian Police Service (IPS) in various States as on January 1, 2022, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on August 4. In order to ensure optimal intake of directly recruited IAS officers, the government has increased their annual intake to 180 through civil services examination (CSE) since CSE-2012, on the basis of the recommendations of Baswan committee, he said in a written reply in Rajya Sabha.