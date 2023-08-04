HamberMenu
Live

Parliament Monsoon Session August 4 Live Updates | Opposition adamant on presence of PM during Manipur Debate

Both sides have agreed to have a debate under Rule 167 under a pre-decided resolution on the issue

August 04, 2023 11:08 am | Updated 11:10 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
**EDS: RPT WITH POST PRODUCTION** New Delhi: Monsoon clouds over the Parliament building during ongoing Monsoon, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI08_04_2023_RPT014A)

**EDS: RPT WITH POST PRODUCTION** New Delhi: Monsoon clouds over the Parliament building during ongoing Monsoon, in New Delhi, Friday, Aug. 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan) (PTI08_04_2023_RPT014A) | Photo Credit: SHAH

With just six sittings remaining in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, the government and the Opposition are trying to work out a truce to break the prolonged logjam in the Rajya Sabha on the question of debate on the Manipur violence.

Both sides have agreed to have a debate under Rule 167 under a pre-decided resolution on the issue. The Opposition remains adamant on the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the House but for now the next challenge is to finalise the wording of the resolution which is agreeable to both sides.

Meanwhile, on Thursday too, the Rajya Sabha passed three Bills without any major discussion as Opposition members boycotted the proceedings over the violence in Manipur. The Upper House had passed three Bills on Wednesday in a similar manner.

  • August 04, 2023 11:08
    BRS MPs stage protest on Parliament premises over Manipur issue

    BRS MPs protesting in front of Gandhi statue on Parliament premises over Manipur issue and demand the withdrawal of Delhi services bill

