Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | INDIA bloc to oppose Delhi services Bill in Lok Sabha

AAP’s reaction came after the Union Government tabled the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in Lok Sabha amid vociferous protests by Opposition MPs

August 02, 2023 09:57 am | Updated 10:01 am IST

Calling the Delhi services Bill the “most undemocratic” piece of legislation, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the INDIA bloc parties will oppose it and express hope that many MPs of the ruling BJP will also vote against it to protect the Constitution. AAP Rajya Sabha MP and national spokesperson Raghav Chadha termed the introduction of the Bill in Lok Sabha a “desperate attempt” of the Narendra Modi Government to wrest power from the Arvind Kejriwal-led party and render the Delhi Government “ineffective”.

Proceedings on August 1 saw members of the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) in Rajya Sabha walk out of the House after demands to discuss the Manipur issue at length with Prime Minister Narendra Modi present, went unheeded by Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar.

While disruptions persisted in both Houses, several Bills were passed, including the Mediation Bill, 2021 and Biological Diversity Amendment Bill, 2023, in the Rajya Sabha and the Registration of Births and Deaths (Amendment) Bill, 2023, in the Lok Sabha. Meanwhile, the no-confidence motion against the government admitted in the Lok Sabha last week is set to be discussed between August 8 and 10.

