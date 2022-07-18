Parliament’s Monsoon Session live updates | PM Modi urges MPs to make the session as productive as possible

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media persons on the first day monsoon session of Parliament, at Parliament House in Delhi on July 18, 2022. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

July 18, 2022 10:55 IST

Here are all the updates from the first day of the Parliament’s Monsoon session

The Monsoon Session of Parliament, beginning today, is all set to be stormy as the Opposition has decided to raise issues such as the controversial Agnipath scheme, inflation, alleged misuse of investigating agencies to target Opposition leaders and the unemployment.

Union Parliament Affairs Ministry convened an all-party meet, chaired by Rajnath Singh, on Sunday to ensure a smooth session. While the Centre said it is ready to discuss all important issues, the Opposition said the session is very short and the House may not be able to take up the 32 Bills listed by the Centre. There will be 18 sittings during the session, including the private members’ business on four Fridays. The session will end on August 12. The Presidential and Vice-Presidential elections will also take place during the session.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said some of these 32 bills have been cleared by by department related standing committees of Parliament. He assured that no Bill will be passed without discussion.

11.02 a.m.

New Lok Sabha MPs take oath

Newly elected Lok Sabha members take their oaths.

New MPs are:

Ghanshyam Singh Lodhi, BJP, from Rampur, Uttar Pradesh

Dinesh Lal Yadav ‘Nirauha’, BJP, from Azamgarh, U.P.

Shatrughan Prasad Sinha, TMC, from Asansol, West Bengal

Simranjit Singh Mann, Akali Dal (Amritsar), from Sangrur, Punjab

11.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha begins

Rajya Sabha proceedings on day one of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament begin with the national anthem. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu convenes the Upper House proceedings.

11.00 a.m.

Lok Sabha begins

Lok Sabha proceedings on day one of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament begin with the national anthem. Speaker Om Birla convenes the proceedings.

Presidential election

Voting begins to elect India’s 15th President

Voting for the presidential election in which NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu is pitted against joint opposition pick Yashwant Sinha began on Monday. Polling began at 10 a.m. and Prime Minister Narendra Modi was among the first to cast his vote. The voting process would conclude at 5 p.m.

Nearly 4,800 elected MPs and MLAs are entitled to vote in the election, but nominated MPs and MLAs, and members of Legislative Councils are not. Besides Room number 63 on the first floor of Parliament House, which has been converted into a polling station, voting is simultaneously taking place at various State assemblies.

Counting of votes will be held on July 21.

10.30 a.m.

PM Modi urges MPs to make Monsoon Session as productive as possible

In his regular address to the media, ahead of the parliament session, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges MPs to hold deep discussions and make the session as fruitful and productive as possible.

In a lighter vein, he says, the weather in Delhi is pleasant, hopefully it is the same in the House too.

The Prime Minister says there should be dialogue in Parliament with an open mind. - Nistula Hebbar

Rajya Sabha

List of business

Bill for Consideration and Passing: Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022

Lok Sabha

List of business

Bill for Introduction: Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Bill for Consideration and Passing: Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022