Parliament Monsoon session live updates | Government wants discussion on Manipur, Defence Minister tells LS, both Houses adjourned

Opposition MPs have given adjournment notices in both Houses of Parliament, pressing for discussions on the situation in Manipur.
The parliamentarians have also been demanding a statement in Parliament from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence.
Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore gave notices for adjournment motion to discuss the situation in Manipur. Mr. Tagore said INDIA alliance parties demanded the Prime Minister to come and speak in the Lok Sabha about Manipur but the government did not allow after which the House was adjourned.
Mr. Tewari wrote in his notice: “The violence has resulted in death, displacement and breakdown of political machinery. It has completely damaged the economic, and social fabric of the state, thereby triggering an internal crisis in the North-East. I, therefore, urge the Government to inform the House of the situation in Manipur, the attempts made by the Government to mediate peace between the concerned stakeholders, and the policies which the government envisages to prevent such an unfortunate incident from reoccurring.”
Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha gave Suspension of Business Notices under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on Manipur.- ANI
