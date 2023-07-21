HamberMenu
Live

Parliament Monsoon session live updates | Government wants discussion on Manipur, Defence Minister tells LS, both Houses adjourned

The session begins close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

July 21, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Day two of Lok Sabha Proceedings in the Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21,

Proceedings on the second day were off to a rocky start with both Houses seeing adjournments shortly after the day’s business commenced. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm following an uproar over the Manipur violence issue. A similar scene unfolded in the Rajya Sabha when members raised points of order pertaining to the Manipur issue, and the Upper House was adjourned till 2:30 p.m.

The situation in Manipur dominated the first day’s proceedings of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which began on Thursday, with the Opposition demanding the Centre discuss the issue. Both Houses were adjourned for the day upon resuming after lunch. Shortly before proceedings adjourned in the Lower House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi informed members that the government is ready to have discussions on the Manipur violence in both Houses, and the Home Minister would give his reply once the discussions are conducted.

Earlier, while the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. after obituary references, the Rajya Sabha witnessed uproarious scenes after it reassembled at noon. The Opposition demanded that the Chair suspend business under Rule 267 to discuss Manipur. After the Centre said it was ready, the Chair said that the House would hold short duration discussion on the issue. This led to uproar as the Opposition objected to a short-duration discussion on Manipur. Amid chaos, the House was adjourned for the second time in a day.

The 12th session of the 17th Lok Sabha has begun close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The government has lined up 31 bills, including draft legislation on personal data protection, for the session which concludes on August 11.

Here are the updates:

  • July 21, 2023 11:37
    Opposition MPs submit adjournment notices in both Houses to discuss Manipur violence

    Opposition MPs have given adjournment notices in both Houses of Parliament, pressing for discussions on the situation in Manipur.

    The parliamentarians have also been demanding a statement in Parliament from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Manipur violence.

    Congress MPs Manish Tewari and Manickam Tagore gave notices for adjournment motion to discuss the situation in Manipur. Mr. Tagore said INDIA alliance parties demanded the Prime Minister to come and speak in the Lok Sabha about Manipur but the government did not allow after which the House was adjourned.

    Mr. Tewari wrote in his notice: “The violence has resulted in death, displacement and breakdown of political machinery. It has completely damaged the economic, and social fabric of the state, thereby triggering an internal crisis in the North-East. I, therefore, urge the Government to inform the House of the situation in Manipur, the attempts made by the Government to mediate peace between the concerned stakeholders, and the policies which the government envisages to prevent such an unfortunate incident from reoccurring.”

    Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, and RJD MP Manoj Kumar Jha gave Suspension of Business Notices under Rule 267 in Rajya Sabha, demanding a discussion on Manipur.- ANI

  • July 21, 2023 11:23
    Rajya Sabha adjourned till 2:30 p.m.

    Amid continuing chaos, the Chair adjourns proceedings in the Upper House till 2:30 p.m.

  • July 21, 2023 11:21
    Rajya Sabha devolves into chaos as members raise points of order

    MP Manoj Tiwari raises a point of order saying that nation is burning because of the Manipur violence. The Chair does not favour his speech and moves on to the Forest Conservation Amendment Bill.

    MP Derek O Brien raises another point of order, about words which can be used in the Parliament. He highlights that yesterday the Opposition asked for the Prime Minister to be present in the House to speak about the Manipur issue, but the words Prime Minister and Manipur were expunged from the record.

  • July 21, 2023 11:16
    Lok Sabha adjourned till noon amid chaos

    The Lower House was adjourned till 12 noon as Speaker Om Birla’s requests to sloganeering opposition members went unheeded.

    <blockquote class=”twitter-tweet”><p lang=”en” dir=”ltr”><a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/Monsoonsession?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#Monsoonsession</a> <a href=”https://twitter.com/hashtag/LokSabha?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>#LokSabha</a> adjourned till 12 Noon <a href=”https://t.co/hRLdBza3oU”>pic.twitter.com/hRLdBza3oU</a></p>&mdash; SansadTV (@sansad_tv) <a href=”https://twitter.com/sansad_tv/status/1682263644237885445?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw”>July 21, 2023</a></blockquote> <script async src=”https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js” charset=”utf-8”></script>

  • July 21, 2023 11:13
    Laying of papers underway in Rajya Sabha, followed by list of government business

    After the usual process of laying of papers, the Chair reads out the list of allocation of time to government business decided in a Business Advisory Committee meeting held yesterday. The House erupts into chaos over the first item- AAP MPs backed by the INDIA parties protest as Chairman informs the house about time allotted for the bill replacing the Delhi services ordinance. Members point out that the matter is sub-judice.

  • July 21, 2023 11:10
    Defence Minister speaks on Manipur situation in Lok Sabha

    Speaker Om Birla requests Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to speak on behalf of the Treasury Benches to urge protesting Opposition Members to stop. Mr. Singh says the Manipur violence issue is a very serious one and the Prime Minister has promised strict action against the perpetrators.

    He reiterates the Centre’s stand that it wants to hold discussions on the issue.

  • July 21, 2023 11:05
    Lok Sabha Question Hour begins amid chaos
  • July 21, 2023 11:05
    Rajya Sabha commences session at 11 am

    The Upper House resumes proceedings at 11 a.m., with Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar presiding. The House offers birthday greetings to Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge and outlines his long political journey. Mr. Kharge is not in today.

    Birthday greetings are also offered to MP Joginapally Santosh Kumar, of Telangana Rashtra Samiti.

  • July 21, 2023 10:40
    Rajya Sabha schedule for the day

    Bills to be introduced and considered in Rajya Sabha:

    -The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023

    - The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022

  • July 21, 2023 10:37
    Lok Sabha schedule for the day

    1. Question Hour

    2. Bills to be introduced and considered in Lok Sabha:

    - The National Nursing and Midwifery Commission Bill, 2023

    -The National Dental Commission Bill, 2023

    -The Biological Diversity (Amendment) Bill, 2022

