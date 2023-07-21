Parliament Monsoon session live updates | Government wants discussion on Manipur, Defence Minister tells LS, both Houses adjourned

The session begins close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

July 21, 2023 11:13 am | Updated 11:45 am IST

Proceedings on the second day were off to a rocky start with both Houses seeing adjournments shortly after the day’s business commenced. The Lok Sabha was adjourned till 12 pm following an uproar over the Manipur violence issue. A similar scene unfolded in the Rajya Sabha when members raised points of order pertaining to the Manipur issue, and the Upper House was adjourned till 2:30 p.m.

The situation in Manipur dominated the first day’s proceedings of the Monsoon Session of Parliament which began on Thursday, with the Opposition demanding the Centre discuss the issue. Both Houses were adjourned for the day upon resuming after lunch. Shortly before proceedings adjourned in the Lower House, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi informed members that the government is ready to have discussions on the Manipur violence in both Houses, and the Home Minister would give his reply once the discussions are conducted.

Earlier, while the Lok Sabha was adjourned till 2 p.m. after obituary references, the Rajya Sabha witnessed uproarious scenes after it reassembled at noon. The Opposition demanded that the Chair suspend business under Rule 267 to discuss Manipur. After the Centre said it was ready, the Chair said that the House would hold short duration discussion on the issue. This led to uproar as the Opposition objected to a short-duration discussion on Manipur. Amid chaos, the House was adjourned for the second time in a day.

The 12th session of the 17th Lok Sabha has begun close on the heels of 26 opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The government has lined up 31 bills, including draft legislation on personal data protection, for the session which concludes on August 11.

Here are the updates: