Parliament proceedings live | Both Houses adjourned till 12 p.m.

30 July 2021 10:47 IST

The monsoon session of the parliament has seen a lot of protests from the Opposition over the Pegasus issue and the three farm laws

The Lok Sabha passed two bills on July 29 without debate amidst continuous protests over the Pegasus snooping issue, and the three farm laws. Will the protests continue in the parliament today?

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 12 pm

House adjourned till 12 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 11.20 am

On the issue of AYUSH-64, Minister Sarbananda Sonowal says, "It is one of the most important medicines which can protect human life, which is scientifically proven. Even during the pandemic, it proved effective in mild, moderate and asymptomatic cases."

As Dr. Arvind Kumar Sharma begins asking a question on Framework for Organ Transplantation, the Opposition continues to raise slogans. Dr. Sharma says the matter is of importance to the common man. "About five lakh people die every year due to non availability of organ donations," says Dr. Sharma, asking government if the issue of organ donations is being highlighted in school/college curriculum for greater awareness.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya says the government runs a national organ transplant programme for public awareness.

The Member says the poor cannot afford it. "is there any plan to fix the price for private hospitals?"

The Minister says the poor get assistance from the PM Relief Fund. "About 10 crore people have been covered under Ayushman Bharat for providing free treatment."

Lok Sabha | 11.15 am

'Non-issue being raised'

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi intervenes, says a non-issue is unnecessarily being raised.

"The IT Minister has given his statement...we want to discuss all issues, there are so many issues which are directly related to the poor of India...But unfortunately, they (Opposition) are not allowing the House to function. I once again appeal to them, whatever the Chair suggests, the government is ready to discuss all issues...kindly allow the House to function."

The Opposition continues to raise slogans.

Rajya Sabha | 11.10 am

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.

Congress MP K.C. Venugopal says he has submitted a privilege notice against MoS Health for giving a reply that there were no deaths caused by lack of oxygen. The Chairman says he has received the notice and that it is being examined.

TMC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy says no issues have been allowed under Rule 267 in the last 5 years.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 11.10 am

"In Bihar, we empower women through self-help groups...across the country, about seven crore women have been provided financial support under the government scheme (Mudra)," says Minister Smriti Irani.

MP Navneet Rana seeks information on which States have been following the guidelines related to PM Mahila Shakti Kendra Scheme.

The Minister says Centre has issued advisories to States for setting up nutritional committees. "if it has not been done, I would request the Member to share details...we will take up the matter," she says.

Responding to a question from Member Jagdambika Pal, Ms. Irani says, "We plan to implement schemes at the district level to empower women economically. However, the mandate is not limited to only Women and Child Development Ministry. They are getting benefits under various schemes, being implemented by various ministries of the Central government."

Rajya Sabha | 11.05 am

Did not expect Members to stoop so low: Naidu

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu says it was brought to his notice that some Members were whistling, putting their hands on shoulders of marshals and holding up placards. He says he did not expect Members "to go to that level".

He asks Members to see that decency is maintained. "There is a limit."

MoS Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan reads out a list of government business to be taken up next week.

Lok Sabha | 11.05 am

Question Hour begins

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "We have been have been asking for a discussion on "Pegasus" issue since day one, but the government does not intend to do so. We want a discussion."

The Speaker does not allow him to speak further.

Question Hour begins.

Opposition Members raise slogans.

11 am

Both Houses begin proceedings

Lok Sabha proceedings for the day begins.

Rajya Sabha, too, resumes its proceedings.

COVID-19

A discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic has been listed in the business schedule of Lok Sabha for Friday.

Lok Sabha members N.K. Premchandran and Vinayak Raut will "raise a discussion on the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it." Rajya Sabha held a discussion last week.

Agenda

Lok Sabha

Bills for Introduction

- Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021

- General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

Discussion : Situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Private Members' Business

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Introduction

- Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Private Members' Business