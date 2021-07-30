Parliament proceedings live | Discussion on COVID-19 on Lok Sabha's schedule

The Lok Sabha passed two bills on July 29 without debate amidst continuous protests over the Pegasus snooping issue, and the three farm laws. Will the protests continue in the parliament today?

Lok Sabha | 11.10 am

"In Bihar, we empower women through self-help groups...across the country, about seven crore women have been provided financial support under the government scheme (Mudra)," says Minister Smriti Irani.

Rajya Sabha | 11.05 am

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu says it was brought to his notice that some Members were whistling, putting their hands on shoulders of marshals and holding up placards. He says he did not expect Members "to go to that level".

He asks Members to see that decency is maintained. "There is a limit."

MoS Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan reads out a list of government business to be taken up next week.

Lok Sabha | 11.05 am

Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says, "We have been have been asking for a discussion on "Pegasus" issue since day one, but the government does not intend to do so. We want a discussion."

The Speaker does not allow him to speak further.

Question Hour begins.

Opposition Members raise slogans.

11 am

Lok Sabha proceedings for the day begins.

Rajya Sabha, too, resumes its proceedings.

COVID-19

A discussion on the COVID-19 pandemic has been listed in the business schedule of Lok Sabha for Friday.

Lok Sabha members N.K. Premchandran and Vinayak Raut will "raise a discussion on the situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic in the country and various aspects related to it." Rajya Sabha held a discussion last week.

Agenda

Lok Sabha

Bills for Introduction

- Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021

- General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021

Discussion : Situation arising out of Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

Private Members' Business

Rajya Sabha

Bills for Introduction

- Limited Liability Partnership (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Private Members' Business