Parliament proceedings live | Government officials skip House panel meet on Pegasus

Gearing up: A worker cutting grass at the lawns of the Parliament House on the eve of the Monsoon Session, in New Delhi on Sunday. Shiv Kumar Pushpakar Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

29 July 2021 10:27 IST

Will the stalemate in the Parliament end today?

Both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday cleared important bills without debate amid continuing protests by Opposition members on the Pegasus snooping issue and the three contentious farm laws, against which farmers’ groups have been protesting for months.

Will the stalemate end today?

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11 am

Rajya Sabha proceedings start.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu says he has not accepted any of the notices to raise issues under Rule 267 as the issue doesn't fit the bill.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till noon after Opposition starts protesting.

Lok Sabha | 11 am

Lok Sabha proceedings start.

Speaker Om Birla expresses displeasure over the happenings inside the House on Wednesday.

"Papers were torn and thrown," says Mr. Birla. He says that the members would have to collectively think about maintaining the dignity of the House.

The incidents which lower the dignity of the House should not be repeated, and if it is done, I will have to take action against the member concerned, he says.

Leader of Congress Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury says all members are cooperating in maintaining the dignity of the House. In terms of productivity, this House under the Speaker's leadership has set a new example, he says.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Prahlad Joshi says big bundles of papers were thrown inside the House. Don't you want to apologise for that? he asks.

House adjourned till 11.30 a.m.

Lok Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

- Airports Economic Regulatory Authority of India (Amendment) Bill, 2021

- Inland Vessels Bill, 2021

Rajya Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing

- Factoring Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Government officials skip House panel meet on Pegasus

In a complete washout, the Standing Committee on Information Technology headed by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor could not deliberate on “Citizens’ Data Security and Privacy”, as none of the officials of Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA), the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology(MEITy) and the Department of Telecom came for the meeting, citing various reasons for their absence.

A discussion on data security and privacy would have entailed questions on the alleged Pegasus cyberattack on more than 300 persons in India.

The BJP members, on the second consecutive day, staged a walkout refusing to sign the attendance register, forcing the meeting to be cancelled in the absence of quorum.

