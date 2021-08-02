Parliament proceedings live | Both Houses adjourned till 12 p.m.

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021 is set to be introduced in the Rajya Sabha, while The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021 will be discussed.

In the Lok Sabha, The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021 is set to eb withdrawn, while The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021 will be introduced. The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021 will be discussed.

Here are the live updates:

Date | Time

Rajya Sabha | 11.30 am

On MICE national strategy

On the Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE) national strategy, Tourism Minister G. Kishan Reddy says the government is taking various measures to promote MICE.

"Financial support is also being given to promote the country as MICE destination. E-commerce visa is also being issued to ensure this. A draft national strategy for MICE tourism has been developed, it will be made public and suggestions will be sought."

State governments have also been approached to expand the MICE infrastructure, the Minister says. "Based on inputs from some States and other stakeholders, we will be taking all necessary measures to promote MICE tourism."

The Minister says the country's global ranking was 25 in 2014 and it became 22 in 2017.

Lok Sabha | 11.20 am

Sitharaman on PMMY

Answering a question on disbursement of loans under PM Mudra Yojana, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman says Mudra loans are available for manufacturing, trading, services and activities linked to agriculture. "In this scheme, banks have advised lending institutions to not insist on any security..."

Ms. Sitharaman says through All India Radio, Doordarshan and other medium, information is being disseminated to ensure that financial credit assistance reaches people in the remote areas.

Lok Sabha | 11.15 am

Question Hour continues

Member Rekha Verma asks what steps are being taken for Ujjwala scheme beneficiaries.

In his response, Minister Hardeep Singh Puri says it was started in 2016 and the intention was that by March 2020, 8 crore Ujjawala connections would be given. "I am happy to inform you that about seven months ago, the target was achieved. Our sisters and mothers who had been reliant on traditional modes of cooking fuel, which are injurious to health, have been able to shift to these sources of fuel...three more cylinders have been provided, normally six to seven cylinders are used by normal households. Today, there are 29.11 crore gas connections. This number has gone up significantly since 2014. From 2014, there has been 80% increase in LPG distributors, 60% increase in bottling capacity; total LPG consumption has gone up 57%. These are far sighted visionary policies."

Opposition is raising slogans in the House.

Rajya Sabha | 11.10 am

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.

As the business for the day begins, the Opposition members leave their seats, in a chaotic scene.

The Chairman says, "Names of those holding placards should be published."

He continues, "If members cooperate, I can allow for discussions. I am ready to discuss farmers problems and other problems if House is in order."

Ruckus continues in the House and Mr. Naidu adjourns the House.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.

Rajya Sabha | 11 am

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu says he was a personal witness to the hard work and commitment of P.V. Sindhu, the bronze medal winner at the Tokyo Olympics. "I wish her all success and more laurels," Mr. Naidu says.

Lok Sabha | 11 am

Lok Sabha proceedings begin

The Speaker informs the House that P.V. Sindhu, who won the bronze medal on August 1, is the first Indian athlete to have won medals in two consecutive Olympics

Question Hour begins.

Several Opposition members have gathered in the Well of the House.

Legislative Business

Rajya Sabha

Bill for introduction:

The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Amendment) Bill, 2021

Bill for consideration and passing:

The Inland Vessels Bill, 2021

Lok Sabha

Bill for withdrawal:

The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Bill, 2021

Bill to be introduced:

The Tribunals Reforms Bill, 2021

Bill for consideration and passing:

The General Insurance Business (Nationalisation) Amendment Bill, 2021