Congress MPs with suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh at Parliament past midnight, spent the night on Parliament lawns protesting against Mr. Singh’s suspension for the current session of the Parliament as well as Manipur issue.
- July 25, 2023 10:18Oppn MPs sit on night protest against Sanjay Singh’s suspension
- July 25, 2023 10:05Rajya Sabha schedule for the day
Bills to be introduced and considered in Rajya Sabha:
- The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022
- The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023
- July 25, 2023 10:03Lok Sabha schedule for the day
1. Question Hour
2. Bills to be introduced and considered in Lok Sabha:
- Consideration of any item of Government Business entered in the List of Business for July 24, and not concluded on that day.
- The Jan Vishwas (Amendment og Provisions) Bill, 2022.
- July 25, 2023 09:51PM Modi arrives at Parliament for BJP meet
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament on July 25 for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting.
- July 25, 2023 09:50Sanjay Singh not alone, entire Opposition with him: Mahila Congress President
- July 25, 2023 09:46AAP’s Sanjay Singh continues sit-in protest in Parliament premises
Suspended AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on July 25 sat on a dharna at Parliament House lawns as a protest against his suspension for the current session, in New Delhi.Image credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar
COMMents
SHARE