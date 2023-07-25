HamberMenu
Live

Parliament Monsoon Session, Live updates | Opposition MPs continue to protest over Sanjay Singh’s suspension; logjam persists over Manipur issue

The Opposition INDIA insists for PM Modi’s statement on the Manipur issue while the BJP-led NDA government said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was ready for a discussion in the Lok Sabha.

July 25, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:28 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with other leaders of the INDIA alliance parties stage a protest over ethnic violence in Manipur, in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on July 24, 2023.

Congress President and Leader of the Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge with other leaders of the INDIA alliance parties stage a protest over ethnic violence in Manipur, in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi on July 24, 2023. | Photo Credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

The fourth day of the Monsoon session started on July 25 as logjam in Parliament persisted with Opposition parties and the ruling BJP locking horns to discuss the unrest in Manipur, despite Home Minsiter’s assurance to discuss the issue on July 24. The Opposition is firm on a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Also read | Amit Shah tells Lok Sabha that the government is ready for discussion

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remainder part of the Monsoon Session due to “repeatedly violating the directions of the chair”.

The 17th Lok Sabha has begun close on the heels of 26 Opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The session will conclude on August 11.

Here are the updates:

  • July 25, 2023 10:18
    Oppn MPs sit on night protest against Sanjay Singh’s suspension

    Congress MPs with suspended AAP MP Sanjay Singh at Parliament past midnight, spent the night on Parliament lawns protesting against Mr. Singh’s suspension for the current session of the Parliament as well as Manipur issue.

  • July 25, 2023 10:05
    Rajya Sabha schedule for the day

    Bills to be introduced and considered in Rajya Sabha:

    - The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Fifth Amendment) Bill, 2022

    - The Constitution (Scheduled Tribes) Order (Third Amendment) Bill, 2022

    - The Cinematograph (Amendment) Bill, 2023

  • July 25, 2023 10:03
    Lok Sabha schedule for the day

    1. Question Hour

    2. Bills to be introduced and considered in Lok Sabha:

    - Consideration of any item of Government Business entered in the List of Business for July 24, and not concluded on that day.

    - The Jan Vishwas (Amendment og Provisions) Bill, 2022.

  • July 25, 2023 09:51
    PM Modi arrives at Parliament for BJP meet

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Parliament on July 25 for the BJP Parliamentary party meeting.

  • July 25, 2023 09:50
    Sanjay Singh not alone, entire Opposition with him: Mahila Congress President
  • July 25, 2023 09:46
    AAP’s Sanjay Singh continues sit-in protest in Parliament premises

    Suspended AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on July 25 sat on a dharna at Parliament House lawns as a protest against his suspension for the current session, in New Delhi.

    WhatsApp Image 2023-07-25 at 9.30.21 AM.jpeg

    Image credit: Shiv Kumar Pushpakar

