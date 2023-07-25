Parliament Monsoon Session, Live updates | Opposition MPs continue to protest over Sanjay Singh’s suspension; logjam persists over Manipur issue

The Opposition INDIA insists for PM Modi’s statement on the Manipur issue while the BJP-led NDA government said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah was ready for a discussion in the Lok Sabha.

July 25, 2023 10:21 am | Updated 10:28 am IST

The fourth day of the Monsoon session started on July 25 as logjam in Parliament persisted with Opposition parties and the ruling BJP locking horns to discuss the unrest in Manipur, despite Home Minsiter’s assurance to discuss the issue on July 24. The Opposition is firm on a statement from Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue.

Also read | Amit Shah tells Lok Sabha that the government is ready for discussion

Meanwhile, AAP MP Sanjay Sanjay Singh was suspended for the remainder part of the Monsoon Session due to “repeatedly violating the directions of the chair”.

The 17th Lok Sabha has begun close on the heels of 26 Opposition parties forming the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) to take on the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The session will conclude on August 11.

Here are the updates: