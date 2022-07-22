Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | Both Houses adjourned till 12 p.m.

Opposition members protest in the Rajya Sabha during the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament on July 21, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 22, 2022 11:03 IST

Here are all the updates from the fifth day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session

The fifth day of proceedings were yet again marred by Opposition protests over price rise, GST on daily essentials and inflation leading to adjournment of both the Houses within minutes of start. After the commencement of the Monsoon Session on July 18, both the Houses of the Parliament are yet to transact any significant business.

Earlier, on Day 4 of the Monsoon session on Thursday, the Lok Sabha was expected to take up the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing; however, owing to empty Opposition benches, government requested the debate and passage of the Bill to be deferred for today.

Meanwhile, the Rajya Sabha, which was expected to discuss the Weapon of Mass Destruction (Amendment) Bill on the fourth day, defererred the discussion to Monday as the government wished to pass the Bill with the participation of the Opposition.

Today, the Lok Sabha is expected to discuss the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing, and Private Members’ Business will be taken up in the Upper House.

Here are the live updates:

Lok Sabha | 11.12 a.m.

Lok Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

Amidst continued sloganeering and protests from Opposition benches, demanding repeal of GST from certain products and a discussion on inflation, Speaker Om Birla adjourns the House till 12 noon.

Rajya Sabha | 11:10 a.m.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 noon

The lower House was adjourned till 12 noon within minutes of the beginning of proceedings after Opposition protests.

Lok Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Proceedings begin in Lok Sabha amidst continued Opposition protests

Members assemble and the proccedings for the day begin in the Lower House with sloganeering from the Opposition benches. Speaker Om Birla requests members to “let the house function”. Even as House starts functioning, Opposition members continue to raise slogans and placards against GST. “Have you come here for sloganeering or to raise issues pertaining to the public,” Speaker Om Birla asks Opposition members.

BJP’s Prahlad Joshi says that the govt. is ready for discussion of iflation once the Finance Minister is back, but “the Opposition does not want the House to function,” he alleges.

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Day 5 proceedings begin in Rajya Sabha

Proceedings begin in the Rajya Sabha on Day 5 of the Monsoon Session.

Parliament | 10.30 a.m.

