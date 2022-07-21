Parliament Monsoon Session live updates | Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.; proceedings begin amidst continued sloganeering in LS

Parliamentarians in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, on July 20, 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

July 21, 2022 10:50 IST

Here are all the updates from the fourth day of the Parliament’s Monsoon Session

Since the Monsoon Session began on July 18, the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha have failed to transact any significant business so far, and the fourth day of the Session is also expected to start on a stormy note on Thursday.

In the Lower House, Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given a notice of adjournment seeking a discussion on the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and “targeting” of “innocent” Opposition leaders. The notice comes on a day Congress president Sonia Gandhi is set to be questioned by the ED in connection with the National Herald money-laundering case.

On Wednesday, the third day of the Monsoon Session, both the Houses were adjourned because of Opposition protests on price rise and inflation. The Lower House alone discussed some issues under Rule 377 before adjourning for the day.

Today, while the Lok Sabha will take up the Indian Antarctic Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing, the Weapons of Mass Destruction and their Delivery Systems (Prohibition of Unlawful Activities) Amendment Bill, 2022 will be discussed in the Upper House.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha adjourned till 12 p.m.

As proceedings began in Upper House for Day 4 of the Monsoon Session 2022, Opposition MPs continued to protest against rising prices and other issues. Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu objected to members bringing placards and other items in the House and adjourned the session till 12 noon today.

Earlier, he wished Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge on the latter’s 80th birthday.

Lok Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Proceedings begin in Lok Sabha

Amidst continued sloganeering by Opposition leaders, Day 4 proceedings in the Lower House begin. The Speaker urges the Opposition MPs to raise their demands after the Question Hour, but sloganeering continues.

Lok Sabha | 10.35 a.m.

Cong. MP gives adjournment motion notice in LS to discuss ‘misuse’ of ED

Congress MP Manickam Tagore on Thursday gave a notice of adjournment in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the alleged misuse of the Enforcement Directorate and “targeting” of “innocent” Opposition leaders.

The notice by Mr. Tagore comes on a day Congress chief Sonia Gandhi is set to be questioned by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a money laundering investigation the agency is carrying out into the affairs of the National Herald newspaper.

In his notice to the Lok Sabha Secretary General, Mr. Tagore sought a discussion on the alleged misuse of the ED and “list of scams” of the BJP government pending with the Enforcement Department.

He alleged that the ED functions as the “Enemy Destroyer (ED)“ of the BJP government.

“The House shall also advise the ED to abandon the behaviour of calling the public representatives of Opposition party, especially targeting the opposition leaders,” he said. - PTI

Parliament | 10.30 a.m.

