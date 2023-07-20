  • After a turbulent Budget Session, the stage is set for yet another round of clashes between the Narendra Modi-led government and a united opposition over a host of issues during the Monsoon Session of Parliament starting on Friday, July 20.
  • The government plans to take up seven Bills for consideration and passage and introduce 21 new draft legislations during the session, including the Digital Personal Data Protection Bill and Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill. 
  • There is no mention of a Bill on the Uniform Civil Code in the tentative list of legislative business