Parliament Monsoon Session live | Proceedings begin in Lok Sabha amidst protests; Papers being laid in the Upper House

Here are the live updates from Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on Day 13 of the ongoing Monsoon Session of Parliament

On the 14th day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament, the Rajya Sabha is scheduled to take up Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for considering and passing. The Lok Sabha will take up Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 for consideration and passing. The Lower House has also listed a discussion under Rule 193 on the ‘Need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Government’.

The Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, 2022 through a voice vote. The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was withdrawn by Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw as listed in the Supplementary List of Business of the Lower House for the day. The Centre also tabled the Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. The Upper House passed the National Anti-Doping Bill, 2022 after a unanimous voice vote.

Live updates:

Lok Sabha | 11.00 a.m.

Proceedings begin in Lok Sabha amidst Opposition protests

Proceedings begin in the Lower House. Opposition MPs are in the Well of the House. Speaker Om Birla requests Opposition MPs to return to their benches “only then your requests will be considered”. Opposition sloganeering continues.

Rajya Sabha | 10.43 a.m.

Bill for Consideration and Passing:

Family Courts (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Lok Sabha | 10.43 a.m.

Bill for Consideration and Passing:

Energy Conservation (Amendment) Bill, 2022

Discussion Under Rule 193:

Need to promote sports in India and steps taken by the Govt.

Parliament | August 3

Monsoon Session Day 13: Centre withdraws the Personal Data Protection Bill, and more | Parliament Watch podcast

In this episode we give you an overview of the thirteenth day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, that took place on August 3, with a gist of key events that took place during the session. We discuss the passing of the Central Universities (Amendment) Bill, in addition to the withdrawal of the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019. We also cover the passing of the National Anti-Doping Bill in the Rajya Sabha, along with the maiden speech of P.T. Usha as a nominated member of the house. In addition to this we also discuss important written replies from both the houses of the parliament. In addition, we also discuss the other important events of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha.

Guest: Nistula Hebbar, Associate and Political Editor, The Hindu

Hosts: Saptaparno Ghosh, Priyali Prakash

Production: Sharmada Venkatasubramanian

Parliament | August 3

