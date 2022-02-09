Parliament live updates | General Discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23 to be held in both the Houses

09 February 2022 10:01 IST

Rajya Sabha resumes

Both the Houses are set to have a general discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23.

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 10.43 a.m.

On PwDs

Prasanna Acharya, BJD, Odisha asks if the government has done a survey to analyse the participation of PwDs in the workforce and asks if the government is open to increasing the number of jobs to PwDs.

Advertising

Advertising

Rajya Sabha | 10.33 a.m.

Question Hour begins

Question Hour begins in Rajya Sabha and questions concerning education of girls are being entertained.

Rajya Sabha | 10.29 a.m.

On arrested fishermen

Shaktisinh Gohil, INC, says "yesterday night Pakistan Marine confiscated 10 boats and arrested 60 fishermen, 27 in the past few days , 643 Gujarat fishermen in Pakistani jails. Government should press for their release."

Rajya Sabha | 10.23 a.m.

On increasing cost of education

V. Sivadasan, CPI(M), Kerala, talks about the increasing cost of education for students during the pandemic and lists the fellowships whose grants have been slashed. He notes that scholarship for SCs by UGC have been cut down drastically from more than 9,500 in 2016 to 3986 in 2020-21. The post doctoral fellowships have come down from 553 to 332, he says.

Rajya Sabha | 10.20 a.m.

On Retirement age for judges and the naming of Odisha High Court

Prasanna Acharya, BJD, Odisha, asks that the name of Odisha High Court be changed to High Court of Odisha and P. Wilson, DMK, Tamil Nadu suggests that the age of retirement for judges be increased from 62 to 65.

Rajya Sabha | 10.14 a.m.

On forest cover and 'Clean Ganga' project

Vandana Chavan, NCP, Maharashtra, talks about how coffee, palm trees do not constitute as forest cover and Kumar Ketkar, INC, Karnataka, asks the status of the Clean Ganga project and notes that that about 20,000 - 30,000 crores has been alloted to the project.

Rajya Sabha | 10.09 a.m.

'We can raise an Afghan battalion and deploy them in Kashmir'

A.D. Singh, RJD, Bihar, says "hundreds of students stranded in Afghanistan are being denied visa. When we know Afghanistan is pro-India we can easily raise a battalion of Afghans like the Gorkhas and deploy them in Kashmir to give a befitting reply to Pakistan."

Rajya Sabha | 10.04 a.m.

Zero Hour begins

Zero Hour begins in Rajya Sabha.

Rajya Sabha | 10.00 a.m.

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin

Rajya Sabha proceedings begin. Papers are being laid on the table.

Rajya Sabha

List of Business in Rajya Sabha (10.00 a.m.)

1. Papers to be laid on the table.

2. Question Hour

3. General Discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23

Lok Sabha

List of Business in Lok Sabha (4.00 p.m.)

1. Question Hour

2. Papers to be laid on the table.

3. General Discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23

Day 7 recap

The Rajya Sabha proceedings were marked by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's speech as a response to the Motion of Thanks to the President. The House also witnessed its first day of general discussion on the Union Budget 2022-23, with P. Chidambaram and former Prime Minister H.D. Deve Gowda taking part in the same.

The Lok Sabha continued the general discussion on the Union Budget. The House also discussed matters of urgent importance after the Question Hour.