Parliament proceedings live | WB unfairly singled out for discussion on violence, what about UP: Mahua Moitra

Two Bills are listed for Lok Sabha today, The Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019 and the The Aadhaar and Other Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Professor Saugata Roy is scheduled to move the a resolution disapproving the the Indian Medical Council (Amendment) Second Ordinance, 2019 (No. 5 of 2019), while Ashwini Kumar Choubey is set to move a Bill amending the Indian Medical Council Act, 1956.

In the Rajya Sabha today, Shripad Yesso Naik is set to move that the Bill further to amend the Homoeopathy Central Council Act, 1973, as passed by Lok Sabha, be taken into consideration and be passed.

Lok Sabha | 1.30 pm

House has been adjourned till 2.30 pm.

Lok Sabha | 1.00 pm

Mahua Moitra says West Bengal is unfairly singled out for discussion about violence in the State, while the violence in states like Uttar Pradesh goes unnoticed. "This issue should not be communalised."

Ramya Haridas talks about farmers in her constituency, who are unable to get minimum prices for their produce. "We produce fruits and veggies in an organic manner, but we are unable to preseve them. I request the government to help with modern storage and procurement facilities for them."

Gurjeet Singh Aujla talks about the huge cache of heroin that was recently confiscated near the Pakistan border in Punjab. He mentions the need for truck scanners to better regulate this issue. "This is a governmental oversight. We have already asked for this facility," he says.

Pradyut Bordoloi brings up the issue of illegal coal mining in Assam's Tinsukia district.

T.N. Prathapan echoes Hibi Eden talking about rise of kerosene prices, which he says adversely affects the fishing community as a majority of them uses kerosene as fuel for their trawlers.

Rajya Sabha | 12.50 pm

Anand Sharma brings up the issue of important vacancies in hospitals and health departments not being filled urgently. Chairman Venkaiah Naidu agrees that it is an important issue.

Jaya Bachhan: Cancer treatment and medicines are very expensive. What is the government doing to make it more affordable especially for the poor?

Dr. Harsh Vardhan: You must be aware of Ayushman Yojana. We have created outlets all over the country where costly drugs are provided at subsidised rates.

Question Hour ends. Rajya Sabha to resume at 2 pm.

Lok Sabha | 12.40 pm

Sumalatha gives her maiden speech in the LS. She talks about the drought situation in Mandya that is affecting the farmers in the district. "We need to address this immediately."

"I earnestly appeal to the PM and the Jan Shakti minister to provide immediate relief measures," she says. "We have to save our 'annadata' and their right to live in dignity."

Karti Chidambaram talks about the Keezhadi archaeological site, saying the ASI must acquire the 110 acres that need to be excavated and adequate compensation be given to residents. "Select artefacts must be sent to carbon testing and the discovery be opened up internationally."

Hibi Eden talks about the fishermen of Kerala. "Their life has been miserable for the last several months. The price of kerosene has gone up, trawling is not as profitable anymore. The subsidy that had been getting needs to be maintained."

Another Member of the House from Kerala, talks about custodial deaths in the State. "The human rights of the accused must be protected."

Lok Sabha | 12.30 pm

Chandrashekhar Sahoo brings up the repeated natural calamities that strike Odisha. He talks about underground cabling as a permanent solution for the power failure and the loss of power infrastructure that occures during natural calamities.

Rajmohan Unnithan talks about the usage of endosulfan in Kasadgod. "Victims are fighting a long battle against this."

Five closed fertiliser plants are being revived at an estimated cost of Rs 37,971 crore as the government looks to reduce urea imports, Union minister D.V. Sadananda Gowda says.

He emphasises that there is no scarcity of fertilisers across the country and that the government wants to reduce the use of fertilisers, including urea.

The government is reviving five closed fertiliser plants of the Fertiliser Corporation of India (FCIL) and Hindustan Fertiliser Corporation Ltd (HFCL). They are FCIL plants at Talcher (Odisha), Ramagundam (Andhra Pradesh), Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh), Sindri (Jharkhand) and HFCL’s plant at Barauni (Bihar), he says.

These plants are being revived by setting up new ammonia urea plants each having a production capacity of 12.7 LMT per annum. Subsequent to commissioning of these plants, the indigenous urea production would rise by 63.5 LMT per year and reduce urea imports, Mr. Gowda says.

Rajya Sabha | 12 noon

Rajya Sabha sees Question Hour, with Chairman Venkaiah Naidu in the Chair.

On a question on the Nipah outbreak in Kerala. Dr Harsh Vardhan says "we are happy to inform that the one person who tested positive is safe."

Vijaysai Reddy talks about the safety of foreign tourists. "What steps are being taken to protect the interest of foreign tourists and the image of the country?

Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance: Manufacturing sector has had a certain fall but it is not attributable to demonitisation.

"We are still the fastest growing economy. If US has grown in 2019 at 2.3%, India is still above at 7.3% growth. The last quarter's growth may have come down, but India is still ahead. The Pension Yojana is one of the schemes that ensure people get what they are owed."

Lok Sabha | 12 noon

Speak Om Birla in the Chair.

Matters of Urgent Public Importance currently underway in the House.

Members of the House quickly state the issues that need to be brought to attention.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi raises issue of corporatisation of Modern Coach Factory in Rae Bareli. She says it will be the first step towards privatization and will put the livelihood of 2000 employees. She asks the government to ensure that the factory, its property and employees are fully protected.

She says everyone knows what's no happening with Hindustan Aeronautical Limited, BSNL and MTNL

Consumer Affairs Minister Ram Vilas Paswan brings up the debts owed by sugarcane mills to farmers. " Over Rs. 85000 crore sugarcane farmers were owed on mills, which have now come down to Rs 300 crore. The sugarcane mills run by 30th September. State Governments have right to take action on mills not paying the dues of farmers," he says.

Rajya Sabha | 11.30 am

Demand in RS to regulate fake news, indecent language

A demand to frame a law to regulate fake news and indecent language on social media platforms such as Twitter and Facebook is made in the Rajya Sabha during Zero Hour.

Raising the issue through a Zero Hour mention, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh says communal riots and societal divide is being created by circulation of fake news on social media. “Studies have shown that fake news is more dangerous than terrorism,” he says/

He says lies and indecent language used on Twitter and other social media trigger communal riots and create societal divide. “Many people (tweeting fake news) are followed by big people,” he says without naming anyone.

He demands a comprehensive law so that indecent language and spread of communal poison is checked on social media.

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu says the issue raised is important but there is a need to evolve a consensus else there will be allegations of trampling freedom of expression.

N. Gokulakrishnan (AIADMK) demands extending of the 25% reservation to natives and locals of a state in all the 48 central universities. He says 25%reservation for locals in all courses in Pondicherry University has not been implemented despite the academic executive council accepting such a move in 2013-14.

Vijay P. Sahasrabuddhe (BJP) wants the government to come out with safety guidelines to check abuse and addiction of online gaming. He says China provides for showing no blood in games, Australia has banned 220 games and South Korea does not permit some games to be played by children below 16 years. “It is essential to formulate guidelines for online gaming for safety of children,” he says.

Ram Nath Thakur (JD-U) wants rules to check mushrooming coaching centres.

T K Rangarajan (CPM) criticises the move to corporatise production units of Indian Railways.

Indian Railways is looking to hive off its rolling stock and locomotive production units and associated workshops into a new government-owned entity called Indian Railway Rolling Stock Company. Corporatisation will lead to denial of reservation to SC/ST and OBCs as such a provision does not apply to private entities, he says.

Vishambhar Prasad Nishad (SP) demands Rs. 3000 per month be paid to farmers in Bundelkhand region where crops are being destroyed by cattle.

Such crop damage, he says is not covered by crop insurance.

While Saroj Pandey (BJP) wants yoga to be included as part of compulsory education, Satyanarayan Jatiya (BJP) wants service lanes be constructed along highways and safety provisions such as ambulances be made.

- PTI