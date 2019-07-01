Parliament proceedings live | CBSE schools haven’t been implementing EWS quota, says Premachandran

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to make a statement in Rajya Sabha on July 1. Home Minister Amit Shah, meanwhile, will move a resolution for approval of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir for six months. The resolution has already been passed in the Lower House.

Here are the updates:

Rajya Sabha | 12.45 p.m.

On the missing AN-32 aircraft

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says that 13 people lost lives in the crash, and their mortal remians have been recovered and sent to their families. It's a tragedy, and often leads people to question the air-worthiness of the plane. I want to clear the air on this — this airplane was completely airworthy. The Minister goes on to cite statistics to support his statement.

AP MLA Mohammed Ali Khan (INC) follows up his previous question, asks when the Court of Inquiry report will be released and what the reason for the crash is. Minister replies saying that the CoI was put together within hours of the crash, and the reason can be known only after the enquiry report is out.

More questions on the air crash. The AP airspace is notorious for such fatal crashes. Will the Defence Minister discuss with the Air Force chief measures to address this? Also, will the Minister order a check into the entire fleet to ensure the safety.

Minister states that the he will definitely review the CoI reports of previous accidents and try and understand further what went wrong.

On displacement of villagers from protected areas

Mr. Javadekar answers a question measures are being made to rehabilitate villagers who have been displaced.

House is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Lok Sabha | 12.45 p.m.

Kunwar Pushpendra Singh, BJP, from Hamirpur, UP, asks for two separate 26 bogey trains be run in his constituency.

Queen Oja, BJP, from Gauhati (Assam), says Guwahati Smart City Ltd has not spent enough money to convert Guwahati to a smart city. She requests that Guwahati roads be given LED lights.

25 crore people understand and speak Bhojpuri in India, says Ravindra Shyamnarayan, BJP, Gorakhpur.

S. Venkatesan, CPI(M), Madurai, speaks in Tamil.

Raju Bista, BJP, says Darjeeling's Trinamool authorities spread conflict and endorse political violence. He speaks on 12 Gorkhas killed on the road. He requests the formation of a fact-finding committee to inquire into police atrocity and politically-motivated crimes.

Indra Hang Sabba, SKM, Sikkim, asks for the establishment of Central University campus there.

Sukanta Majumdar, BJP, Balurghat (West Bengal), talks about Atrai river. A rubber dam constructed in Bangladesh is obstructing water in India's direction.

Gaurav Gogoi talks about Manju Devi, Durga Khatiwada, many Hindi-speaking people having been excluded from the NRC.

House is adjourned till 2 p.m.

Rajya Sabha | 12.30 p.m.

On acute water crisis in the country

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jal Shakti Minister answers a question on linking of rivers. A Member asks about recharging groundwater. The Minister says that the government is mapping all aquifers.

On initiatives for skill development for war widows

A Member asks if there is counselling for war widows. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh says he will get back on this. Shanta Chhetri of the Trinamool Congress asks if OROP is applicable to war widows. Mr. Singh says that those who have more than 40 years’ service get OROP.

Lok Sabha | 12.30 p.m.

Sabari Rail Project commenced in 1997. It connects to Sabarimala. At present Sabarimala is connected only by road and hence worshippers from outside Kerala find it extremely difficult to reach the shrine, says Benny Behanan, of the Congress.

Nishikant Dubey, BJP, says "parties like TMC" are responsible for crimes done by Bangladeshi infiltrators. The entire demography of Bengal and Jharkhand has changed, he says. He asks for the imposition of nationwide NRC.

Thol. Thirumavalan of the VCK speaks about honour killing. He cites the Supreme Court verdict on the same. He asks that the Bill on honour killings submitted by the Law Commission be passed without delay.

Rajya Sabha | 12.15 p.m.

On climate change

Minister of Environment Prakash Kavadekar says that unless people come forward to participate, it is not possible to halt climate change.

Rajeev Chandrashekhar says that in Bengaluru, lakes and water bodies are being taken over by vested interests. He asks what the government is doing to enforce existing environmental laws.

Former Environment Minister Jairam Ramesh asks what the present level of the forest cover in the country. Mr Javadekar says the government is taking stock of the same.

Ravi Prakash Verma of the SP asks if the government is going to declare a climate emergency. Mr. Javadekar says that India’s per capita emissions are relatively low. He says that though India is not responsible for the problem, we are part of the solution.

On the quality of DD News

Motilal Vora asks what infrastructure the government has given the channel. Mr. Javadekar lists the new studio, sound-proof walls etc. Manoj Kumar Jha of the RJD asks if there is a protocol on how to cover the ruling party and the Opposition.

Mr. Javadekar says that DD News has a committee to make sure that the news covered is balanced. V. Vijaysai Reddy asks if it is true that DD is going to be available in Bangladesh and South Korea.

Lok Sabha | 12 noon

Zero Hour begins.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, Congress, talks about National Doctor's day. Urges for improvement of doctor-patient relationship. He asks for a road in Delhi and a central hospital, named after Dr. Bidhan Chandra Rai.

Vinayak B. Raut, Shiv Sena, says fishing policies are different for every State. He requests the Centre to make a centralised fishing policy to benefit fishermen and also preserve sea resources.

Mr. Chowdhury speaks again. He says people who depend on interests from small scale savings have been affected. Senior Citizen Saving Scheme interest has also declined.

Saptagiri Sankar Ulaka from the Congress, Koraput, says there is no connection in about 800 villages in Koraput district.

Chandra Prakash Joshi, BJP talks about Adarsh Cooperative Society which swindled its investors. He asks the govt to take strict measures against such fraudulent companies.

Rajya Sabha | 12 noon

Question Hour begins. Deputy Chairman Harivansh is in the Chair.

On the appropriate model for execution of highway projects

Jose K. Mani KC(M) asks about pending projects. Road transport Minister Nitin Gadkari gives the details on these. Mr. Mani says that 1/3 of projects are stalled due to land acquisition and environment clearance issues. Mr. Gadkari says that the government expects more support from nationalised banks. Many projects are still expecting loans. The government wants to allow Scheduled Banks to give bank guarantee.

Manish Gupta of the Trinamool Congress asks about funds for highway infrastructure. Mr. Gadkari says that the government is progressing at 32 km a day.

BJP Member K.J. Alphons asks if four-laning is not unscientific. He says the government should look at six lanes. Mr. Gadkari says that the government is looking at six lanes wherever possible. He also says that in Kerala, land acquisition is a huge issue. Chair asks Ministers to be specific in their answers.

Lok Sabha | 11.40 a.m.

Pinaki Misra, BJD, Puri says public investment can only generate employment in the form of menial labour. He asks what the govt is doing to address land acquisition issues. He asks for a special discussion on the issue.

Rajkumar Chahar, BJP, Fatehpur Sikri, talks about lack of water availability there.

On reservation for EWS

Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank, Minister, Human Resource Development, says EWS has to be implemented by the States, not the Centre.

N.K. Premachandran says CBSE schools haven't been implementing 25% reservation for economically weaker sections where mandatory and compulsory education is concerned.

On illegal recovery of loans

Anurag Thakur, MoS, Finance, says 31 of 200 odd complaints against unlawful behaviour by RBI recovery agents have been settled.

Sudip Bandyopadhyay, of the Trinamool Congress, asks if deployment of bouncers in recovering loans is approved by the government. These bouncers usually target small loan-takers, not the "big guys", he says.

Mr. Thakur says there is no need to deploy musclemen, given the presence of ombudsmen in the States.

On the status of Buddhist Circuit plan

Jagadambika Pal, BJP, talks about the five important places connected to Buddhist ideology. The Member asks if connectivity measures will be taken to connect those places to Lucknow.

Prahalad Singh Patel, MoS, Tourism, says the Buddhist Circuit is being updated. Connectivity to Lucknow will be considered by NHAI. Air connectivity is also being discussed.

Rajya Sabha | 11.40 a.m.

Dr. Vikas Mahatme of the BJP says that persons with disabilities are exploited after they turn 18 and wants the government to support them after they reach adulthood too.

Special Mentions are being made now. The AIADMK’s Gokulakrishnan speaks about reservation in Group C posts in Central government departments. He says that people from other States are getting jobs in hospitals in TN, leading to a failure in communication between nurses and patients. He cites the example of JIPMER. Chair reminds him that it is a Central institute.

Elamaram Kareem of the CPI(M) speaks on the financial condition of BSNL. He says that in many circles BSNL is not able to pay its electricity bills and wages to contract workers.

Ahmed Hasan, a Trinamool Congress Member, speaks about West Bengal’s debt. He says that despite the huge debt, the revenue and fiscal deficits of the State has dropped. Plan expenditure of the State has grown five-fold, and capital expenditure has grown eight-fold, says Mr. Hasan.

Wansuk Syiem from the Congress asks for a visa processing centre in the northeast. She is followed by the CPI’s Binoy Viswam who speaks on deaths due to heatwave.

Husain Dalwai of the Congress says Muslims are one of the most underprivileged communities in the country.

Chair says that Zero Hour notices should not be on general issues. It should be specific and recent. He also says that issues conserning the State government should not be brought here. The Vice President says that Ministers should also respond to Zero Hour topics and Special Mentions.

Lok Sabha | 11.20 am

On spending CSR funds

Anurag Thakur, MoS of Corporate Affairs, says the highest amount of CSR money has been spent in Maharashtra. T.N. Prathapan of INC, Kerala, asks whether the government will ensure that companies do not cheat when it comes to CSR funds.

Mr. Thakur responds to this, says stringent measures and provisions to fine such companies exist. He adds that Maharashtra, UP, Gujarat have had the highest amount of funds spent in rural development and associated sectors.

On unemployment

"The official data confirms that unemployment has doubled in the last 2 years and the govt cannot blame Nehru for this," says Adoor Prakash of the Congress.

Is the govt preparing any masterplan for creation of more jobs and a deadline to attain that goal?, he asks

Santosh Kumar Gangwar, MoS, Labour and Employment, says the above information is wrong. The mandate for Mr. Modi is proof of that, he says. “Employment rates in India are good compared to the rest of the world,” he adds.

Rajya Sabha | 11 am

In the Upper House, MPs are raising matters with the permission of the Chair. The matters raised include the scarcity of water in the country, the high price of flights in Chandigarh-Himachal Pradesh route, on reservation of seats, among others.

"We don't want to be a richer nation, we want to be a healthier nation"

MP Tiruchi Siva (DMK, Tamil Nadu) raises the issue of monsoon failure and depletion of groundwater in the State's agriculture-dependent areas. He says that the hydrocarbon wells being introduced are wreaking havoc due to the salination of

"We don't want to be a richer nation, we want to be a healthier nation," says the MP from Tamil Nadu, urging the government not to give permission to dig new hydrocarbon wells. He also requests the govt to stop the existing wells.

Today in Lok Sabha

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to make a statement regarding the status of implementation of the recommendations contained in the 58th Report of the Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants (2018-19) pertaining to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

- Ramesh Pokhriyal to introduce the Central Educational Institutions (Reservation in Teachers' Cadre) Bill, 2019.

- Ashwini Kumar Choubey to introduce the Dentists (Amendment) Bill, 2019.

Today in Rajya Sabha

- Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to make a statement on the status of implementation of recommendations contained in the Fifty-eighth Report of the Department-related Parliamentary Standing Committee on Finance on Demands for Grants (2018-19) pertaining to the Department of Revenue, Ministry of Finance.

- Amit Shah to move for the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2019 to be taken into consideration and passed. It has already been passed in Lok Sabha.

- Shripad Yesso Naik to move that the Homoeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill, 2019, passed by Lok Sabha, be considered and passed by the Upper House