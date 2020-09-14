Parliament proceedings live | Lok Sabha pays tribute to Pranab Mukherjee, H. Vasanthakumar

14 September 2020 08:42 IST

The government has listed 23 new bills, including 11 which seek to replace ordinances, for introduction

The monsoon session of the Parliament kicks off on Monday with the two Houses.

India-China border issue, the pandemic and the naming of senior Left leaders as co-conspirators in the Delhi riots by the Delhi police — these are some of the issues that are expected to be discussed during the monsoon session of the Parliament that kicks off on Monday.

In the first of the 18-day session, Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan is expected to to update the leaders on the COVID-19 pandemic measures taken in the country.

Here are the latest updates:

Lok Sabha | 9.35 am

Bills to be introduced in Lok Sabha today:

The Salary, Allowances and Pension of Members of Parliament (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Assisted Reproductive Technology (Regulation) Bill, 2020

The Bilateral Netting of Qualified Financial Contracts Bill, 2020

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion an Facilitation) Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing

The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2020

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2020.

Bills to be withdrawn

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 (Bill No. 56 of 2020).

Lok Sabha | 9.25 am

Farooq Abdullah attends session

Lok Sabha MP and former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah was seen attending the monsoon session. He was sitting beside NCP member Supriya Sule.

Dr. Abdullah couldn't attend the Budget session as he was arrested under the stringent PSA, after Article 370 was abrogated.

The veteran politician from the Kashmir valley is keen to raise the Jammu and Kashmir issue during this session, NC leaders said.

Lok Sabha | 9.20 am

The House also pays tributes to "corona warriors", healthcare professionals, sanitation workers, and volunteers who lost their lives fighting the pandemic.

The House stands adjourned for an hour.

Lok Sabha | 9.10 am

The new normal

Lok Sabha members attend proceedings maintaining social distance. | Photo Credit: Courtesy: LSTV

On any other day, this seating arrangement would make one wonder if there are adequate members in the House to maintain quorum, but during the times of pandemic, this is full House.

To ensure social distancing, the Rajya Sabha chamber and its galleries, and the Lok Sabha chamber is being used to seat members during the session.

Four large display screens, six smaller display screens and audio consoles have been installed in the four galleries, so that the proceedings can be monitored.

Lok Sabha | 9.00 am

Lok Sabha proceedings begin with National Anthem

Speaker Lok Sabha presents obituary reference. He remembers former President Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away recently. Paying glorious tributes to 'Pranabda', Speaker Om Birla recalls the five decades of social contribution of the late Mukherjee.

Mr. Birla also pays obituary reference of sitting MP H. Vasantha Kumar. The Speaker also pays tributes to Pandit Jasraj.

The House also pays tributes to 13 former members who passed away recently.

8.30 am

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to the media ahead of entering the parliament premises:

"I am confident Parliament will give this message in one voice that it is standing solidly behind soldiers guarding our borders."

"Many important issues will be debated in Parliament, the more debate happens, the better it is: PM before commencement of Monsoon session."

"I am confident all MPs will collectively do value addition to discussions on several subjects."

"Parliament session being held under special circumstances, MPs have chosen the path of doing their duty in COVID times."

8.20 am

Govt lists 23 new bills for Monsoon session

The government has listed 23 new bills, including 11 which seek to replace ordinances, for introduction in Parliament’s Monsoon session beginning Monday.

One of the ordinances the government plans to pass as a Bill during the 18-day-long session relates to providing preventive measures against violence on heathcare personnel.

Another ordinance to be replaced by a Bill relates to reduction in the salary of MPs by 30% for a period of one year beginning April 1, 2020. The amount will be utilised in the fight against coronavirus.

The Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to replace an ordinance issued recently to provide for the creation of an ecosystem where the farmers and traders enjoy the freedom of choice relating to sale and purchase of farmers’ produce which facilitates remunerative prices through competitive alternative trading channels.

8.00 am

Parliament to see several firsts during Monsoon Session

The Monsoon session of Parliament will be marked by several firsts, including the use of ultraviolet germicidal irradiation system and polycarbonate separators, with the arrangements being in compliance with the social distancing norm under the COVID-19 induced restrictions.

Use of the chambers and the galleries of both the Houses for holding the session will be the first in the history of Indian Parliament since 1952. Parliament has to meet by September 23.