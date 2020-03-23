Parliament proceedings live | Lok Sabha adjourned sine die after passage of Finance Bill, 2020

The Budget session of the Parliament resumes.

While the Lok Sabha has been adjourned sine die after the passage of the Finance Bill, 2020, the Rajya Sabha is expected to do so after completion of today's business.

Both Houses observed silence to commemorate martyrs Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru.

Here are today's updates:

3.00 pm | Rajya Sabha

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill (No. 3), 2020, is being discussed.

Leader of Opoosition Ghulam Nabi Azad urges the government to release all detained political leaders in Jammu and Kashmir. He ends by hoping that statehood would be restored to Jammu and Kashmir.

Rakesh Sinha, BJP, says there has been an economic revolution in Jammu and Kashmir after scrapping of provisions of Article 370. He says 829 laws were implemented in J&K by the centre post scrapping of Article 370 provisions.

2.15 pm | Lok Sabha

Lok Sabha adjourned sine die

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

The Finance Bill, 2020, is undertaken.

While the voice vote is underway, Leader of Opoosition Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demands a financial package for the poor, the unorganised sector, in view of the coronavirus pandemic. There is uproar in the House as Opposition MPs join in.

The Finance Bill, 2020, is passed by the House.

On Mr. Birla's urging, all MPs stand up and clap for those who have continued to render their service during the COVID-19 situation in the country. Mr. Birla upholds social distancing as a means to fend off the virus.

Lok Sabha is adjourned.

2.00 pm | Rajya Sabha

RS to be adjourned after completion of today's business

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Mr. Naidu starts with appreciating the "positive response" of the public during the Janata Curfew yesterday.

The Pesticides Management Bill is withdrawn.

Mr. Naidu informs the House that the Rajya Sabha will be adjourned after completion of today's business iin view of the coronavirus pandemic.

The Jammu and Kashmir Appropriation Bill (No. 3), 2020 is undertaken.