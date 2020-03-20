Parliament proceedings | Rajya Sabha MP goes into self-quarantine

The Budget Session of the Parliament resumes after Thursday's session, when former CJI Ranjan Gogoi took oath as a Rajya Sabha member and the Lok Sabha passed the Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020.

Bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha:

The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019

The Indian Institutes of Information Technology Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2020

The Major Port Authorities Bill, 2020

The Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Here are today's updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.30 a.m.

Vandana Chavan (NCP) speaks about recognising climate change as an emergency and using sustainable methods to conserve the environment.

Satish Chandra Dubey (BJP) speaks about Indian nationals stranded in Philippines due to the travel ban.

Manoj Kumar Jha (RJD) brings up Ram Manohar Lohia.

Dr. L. Hanumanthaiah (Congress) talks about acute water shortage in Karnataka, and the Yettinahole Intergated Drinking Water Project taken up by the State government. This scheme is in lieu of the Netravati-Hemavati river link scheme.

Ripun Bora (INC) speaks about the widening of two national highways.

Lok Sabha | 11.15 am

Dismiss misinformation around coronavirus: MPs

Managment of the novel coronavirus is being discussed.

Shripad Yesso Naik, MoS (Ind.), AYUSH, answers an MP's question saying the department is coordinating with the Health and Family Welfare Depratment.

Nalamada Uttam Kumar Reddy, INC, says the AYUSH Ministry having issued an advisory was counterproductive as it was already declared that there is no known cure to COVID-19. He also says that the government has not made any efforts to dismiss misinformation like that of cow dung curing the disease. Satabdi Roy, AITC, also makes a similar allegation.

Mr. Naik says the advisory has not prescribed medicines but the products mentioned in it can boost the respiratory system.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan responds to a Member's concern, saying whoever is being tested, is being tested with perfect scientific rationale.

Manish Tewari, INC, asks if the government will be in touch with the WHO to ensure that the coronavirus is "naturally-occurring" and not the result of any "scientific experiment which has gone astray". Mr. Vardhan says the government is in constant touch with the WHO and such apprehensions are unfounded.

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 am

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy goes into self-quarantine

Chairman Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Mr. Naidu informs the House that AITC MP Sukhendu Sekhar Roy has requested to remain absent for the remaining part of the session in view of the rising cases of COVID-19 in the country. Mr. Roy has decided to self-quarantine. With the MPs' agreement, Mr. Naidu grants permission.

Lok Sabha | 11.00 am

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Question Hour begins.