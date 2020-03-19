Parliament proceedings | Former CJI Ranjan Gogoi takes oath as Rajya Sabha member

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi takes oath in the Rajya Sabh as a nominated member

19 March 2020 10:35 IST

Lok Sabha is expected to take up the Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020 today

The Budget Session of the Parliament resumes after Wednesday's session in which the Lok Sabha passed the budgetary proposals for Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh, among other business.

Amidst arguments that the Parliament should disperse early in the wake of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Prime Minister Narendra Modi told the BJP parliamentary party that the ongoing session of Parliament will continue until April 3 as scheduled.

Here are today's updates:

Advertising

Advertising

11.10 am | Lok Sabha

Questions on renewable energy sources

Question hour in progress in the Lower House. Questions on growth and investment in clean energy sector, and its impact on the rural agricultural population being raised.

On the use of solar energy, a member asks the Minister how much energy produced from the hydrocarbons went down, and the that from renewable sources went up in the past years.

Minister of State, Ministry of New and Renewable Energy, Raj Kumar Singh said that the percentage of energy from hydrocarbons has gone down from 9.89% to 9.21% in the past years.

Energy produced from renewable sources touched 50,000 MW in last 5 years, he said.

11 am | Rajya Sabha

Ranjan Gogoi takes oath

Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Thursday took oath as member of Rajya Sabha amid uproar by opposition members.

As Mr. Gogoi reached the designated spot to take the oath, opposition members raised slogans prompting Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu to say that it was unbecoming of members.

Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad defends the government's decision, says that it is done in accordance to existing laws.

Lok Sabha

Bills for Consideration and Passing

Institute of Teaching and Research in Ayurveda Bill, 2020

Banking Regulation (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Rajya Sabha

Bill for Consideration and Passing

Dam Safety Bill, 2019

Discussion on the Working of Ministry