Parliament proceedings live | Wearing a mask should be left to the judgment of individuals, says Chidambaram

Lok Sabha will continue its discussion on demands for grants, while Rajya Sabha will take up The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019.

Here are the live updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.10 a.m.

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi says MPs should set an example by functioning in the House. Chair asks those wearing masks to remove them, again.

P. Chidambaram (Congress) says this is a matter that should be left to the judgment of the individual as some people may feel vulnerable. Many others associate with his statement.

Nadimul Haque (Trinamool), wearing a mask, speaks about Indians left stranded in Saudi Arabia, and other countries where flights to India have been stopped.

Mohammad Ali Khan (Congress) says people from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are stranded in Malaysia.

Shwait Malik (BJP) speaks about the number of people affected by kidney failure. He wants blood relations to be allowed to donate kidneys.

Vijila Satyananth (AIADMK) brings up the issue of salaries being included in the gross income of people belonging to OBCs. She says this affects the children of people working in PSUs, for whom this goes into the determination of the creamy layer.

Dr. Banda Prakash (TRS) speaks about orphaned children in India. He says orphanages take a charity-centric approach and do not concentrate on empowerment.

Lok Sabha | 11.10 a.m.

Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury (INC) says that the areas between Jharkhand and West Bengal are becoming polluted.

Coal Minister Pralhad Joshi says that as far as West Bengal is concerned, rehabilitiation of households has already begun.

29,000 non-ECE households (Coal India subsidiary) have to be relocated, says the Minister. He says this comes under the West Bengal government and asks the State to take appropriate action.

Nishikant Dubey (BJP) asks about the Supreme Court asking thermal power plants to be shut down. He asks if the government has any policies to improve and expand these plants or renewable energy. Mr. Joshi says that as far as renewable energy is concerned, he hasn't come up with a plan. He says we are producing more power and the economy should grow.

11.00 am

Question Hour in progress in Lok Sabha. Coal minister Pralhad Joshi is responding to queries.

In Rajya Sabha, some members wear masks. Vice President asks members to remove the masks.

Rajeev Gowda and Anand Sharma suggest the parliament can be postponed. "The virus doesn't know if we are MPs or not," Mr. Gowda says.