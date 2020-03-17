Parliament proceedings live | Budget session resumes

17 March 2020 11:07 IST

The Budget Session of the Parliament of India resumed on Tuesday.

Bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha:

The Finance Bill, 2020

The Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Bills for consideration and passing in the Rajya Sabha:

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

Here are the latest updates:

Lok Sabha | 11.30 am

Arvind Kumar Sharma, BJP, says Hindi should be made the official language of India.

Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana is being discussed.

Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena, says all farmers in the State have not received the money under the scheme and those who have received it have not got it fully.

Amendment of Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana is being discussed next.

Kailash Choudhary, MoS, Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, responds to a West Bengal MP's question, saying the State government has not furnished any data under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana and hence the State has not received any benefits.

An AITC MP protests, saying a scheme "far better" than the central scheme is functional in the State.

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 am

Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu is in the Chair.

Ashok Bajpai, BJP, speaks on the treatment of children affected by type 1 diabetes in rural areas.

Manas Ranjan Bhunia, AITC, says the Socio-Economic Survey list should be reviewed by the government and a fresh survey should be ordered.

Amar Patnaik, BJD, discusses what measures should be taken in case there is community spread of COVID-19. Only 63 facilities under ICMR are not sufficient. Health-care expenditure should be prioritised, he says.

Viplove Thakur, INC, says the government should frame a tourism policy for those States who suffer losses as they depend on revenue from the tourism industry, especially for hoteliers in Himachal Pradesh.

Lok Sabha | 11.00 am

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.