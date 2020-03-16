Parliament proceedings live | Venkaiah Naidu wants govt. to waive cancellation charges on air, train tickets

16 March 2020 11:09 IST

The Budget Session of the Parliament of India resumes on Monday.

Bills for consideration and passing in Rajya Sabha:

The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, 2019

The National Commission for Indian System of Medicine Bill, 2019

The National Commission for Homoeopathy Bill, 2019

Bills for consideration and passing in the Lok Sabha:

Appropriation Bill, 2020

The Appropriation (No.2) Bill, 2020

Here are the latest updates:

Rajya Sabha | 11.00 am

Chairman asks govt. to consider waiving railway, air ticket cancellation charges

Rajya Sabha Chairman Venkaiah Naidu asks the government to consider waiver of ticket cancellation charges by railway and airlines in view of coronavirus, after a Member raises the issue.

P.L. Punia, INC, says students belonging to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and other minority communities are being deprived of post matric scholarships.

M.V. Rajeev Gowda, INC, speaks on the need to educate families on proper nutrition. There is a coincidence of malnutrition and obesity among school-going children for the first time, he says.

G.C. Chandrashekar, INC, says there should be a suburban train project implemented in Bengaluru as it faces severe traffic congestion.

Vijay Goel, BJP, speaks on losses encountered by farmers due to hailstorms in the northern parts of the country.

Lok Sabha | 11.00 am

Speaker Om Birla is in the Chair.

Question Hour begins. The first question is on registered unemployed persons.