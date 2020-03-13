Parliament proceedings | Smriti Irani responds to queries in Lok Sabha

Union Minister Smriti Irani speaks in Lok Sabha

13 March 2020 10:45 IST

In Lok Sabha, the Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020 will be considered for passing, while in Rajya Sabha the Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020 will be taken up.

The Budget Session of the Parliament of India resumes on Friday. After days of discussions on Delhi violence, the Houses are expected to have a low-profile day of business.

Here are the latest updates:

11.15 am | Rajya Sabha

Odisha MP Prashanta Nanda speaks on the financial burden added to the States regarding the devolution of funds of Central government schemes.

Andhra Pradesh's TDP MP Kanakamedala Ravindra Kumar speaks on the need to evolve a national policy on the creation and establishment of capitals. Citing the example of Andhra Pradesh, he explains the process by which Amaravathi was decided as the new capital of bifurcated Andhra Pradesh, until the Jagan Mohan Reddy government came into power. This was followed by the decision to establish three capitals under the pretext of decentralisation of power, he says. In order to avoid repetition of such incidents, we need a national policy, he says.

11 am | Lok Sabha

The Question Hour kicks off with queries on health problems in women and children. During a reply regarding malnutrition in women and children, Minister of Women and Child Development said that the West Bengal should come on board the Poshan Abhiyaan scheme, keeping aside politics and party lines.

Lok Sabha

Bill for Consideration and passing

Aircraft (Amendment) Bill, 2020

Discussion and Voting on Demands for Grants

Rajya Sabha

Bill for consideration and return

Direct Tax Vivad Se Vishwas Bill, 2020

Private Members' Business