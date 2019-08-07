Parliament Live | This is the best session in the last 13 years, says Venkaiah Naidu

Rajya Sabha alone is functioning on Wednesday as government wants it to approve four Bills.

Lok Sabha was adjourned sine die on Tuesday after the passage of Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Bill.

Here are the live updates:

11.40 am

The 249th session of Rajya Sabha concludes today. Mr. Naidu presents a report on the functioning of the House.

I have a turnaround story to report, Mr. Naidu, who had earlier expressed anguish on the functioning.

While passing the Motor Vehicle Amendment Bill and NMC Bill, the House upheld the rights of the States. The government cancelled the postal orders examination, when members pointed out it was discriminatory, he says.

This House has passed 32 Bills. The negative coverage of the media has almost vanished, for the time being, the Chair says. Members chuckle.

This is the best session in the last 13 years, he says. He provides comparison data to highlight the productivity of the House.

Let us not return to disruption. The people have see what functional Parliament means, the Chair says. He says the triple talaq Bill will have far reaching implication just like Hindu Code Bill.

At the end of the day, you can go back with a smile, he says. He congratulates the Deputy Chairman, panel of Vice Chairmen, the Secretary General, and staff.

Our members sat more than your members, he says pointing at the media gallery.

He also lauds first time members. He also says the cooperation between Treasury and Opposition Benches is improving and must improve further.

Vande Mataram is being played marking the end of the session. House adjourned sine die.

11.30 am

I was told the parties were willing to pass the Bill without discussion. I should have gone for the ballot, the Chair.

Ravishankar Prasad also seeks to pass the Bill to increase the number of judges in Supreme Court.

We are supporting the Bill. But we never get a chance to discuss judiciary, Mr. Azad says.

It is a money Bill, says the Chair.

Law Minister says he is willing to have a discussion on judiciary in November. Mr. Azad agrees. Satish Chandra of BSP suggests representation of SC in Supreme Court.

Leader of the House Thaawarchand Gehlot requests the House to pass both the Bills. But the Chair takes up the Supreme Court Bill alone.

Law Minister moves the Bill. It is passed without discussion.

Papers being laid on the Table.

11.20 am

Anand Sharma (Congress) says they don't want an argument on the last day. "The government should acknowledge the role of Congress in India's freedom movement. The government should reconsider this Bill."

More members want to speak. "If you want a discussion, we have to take up in the next session only," the Chair says.

Mr. Joshi appeals members to pass the Bill since it is the centenary year. The tenure of the members have lapsed. We have to constitute a new panel, he says.

Ram Gopal Verma says the members must be ex-officio members.

Derek O'Brein says either take up the Bill and discuss or don't take up the Bill. Prasanna Acharya agrees. Keshav Rao of TRS suggests the Bill must be deferred.

The Bill may be passed without discussion, Navaneethakrishnan (AIADMK) says. T.K. Rangarajan (CPI-M) and TKS Elangovan (DMK) say the Bill can be postponed.

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad says it is the time to mourn the death of Sushma Swaraj. The Bill must be deferred. "Let's not fight today," he says.

Law Minister Ravishankar Prasad says it is the centenary year of Jallianwala Bagh. We know the role of Congress in the freedom movement. But should we connect it with the memorial, he asks. He requests the Bill to be passed.

11.10 am

Rajya Sabha approves the withdrawal of Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Second Amendment) Bill.

Culture Minister moves the Jallianwala Bagh Memorial Bill. The House decides to pass the Bill without debate.

Anand Sharma says the Minister must be allowed to say the salient features of the Bill. Prahlad Patel Joshi agrees.

Congress chief is a permanent member of the panel. The Bill seeks to amend this to include the leader of largest Opposition party in Lok Sabha as a member.

11.00 am

Rajya Sabha assembles. Chairperson M. Venkaiah Naidu reads obituary reference on passing away of former External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj.

"She was like my sister. She used to call me Anna. Every year she used to tie me rakhi," an emotional Mr. Naidu says.