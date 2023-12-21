GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Parliament gives nod to bill on appointment, service conditions of CEC, ECs

December 21, 2023 03:36 pm | Updated 03:36 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla conducts proceedings in the House during the Winter session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Thursday, Dec. 21, 2023. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Lok Sabha on Thursday passed after a brief discussion a Bill which seeks to establish a mechanism to appoint the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

The Rajya Sabha has already given its nod to the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Bill, 2023.

On selecting Election Commissioners | Explained

Responding to the debate, Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal said the 1991 Act on the service conditions of the CEC and the ECs was a half-baked attempt and the present Bill covers the areas left out by the previous legislations.

The Bill was then passed by a voice vote.

