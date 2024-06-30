Parliament discussion on NEET would “expose” BJP’s links with those involved in exam irregularities, alleges Congress

The Congress on Saturday alleged that the Narendra Modi-led government is not keen on allowing a parliamentary debate on the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET) for undergraduate medical college admissions as it will “expose” the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) links with those involved in the alleged NEET paper leak scam.

At a press conference, Gujarat Congress chief and Rajya Sabha member Shaktisinh Gohil claimed that one of the key accused, Arif Vohra, who has now been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), is an office-bearer of the BJP.

Schools under scrutiny

Mr. Gohil also questioned why the National Testing Agency (NTA), which conducts the examination, had selected the Jay Jalaram (Gujarati) school in Godhra as an examination centre, despite the fact that the Gujarat High Court had previously imposed a penalty of ₹35 lakh on the organisation that runs these schools.

The Congress leader, citing the affidavit of a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) submitted to a Sessions Court, said that students from Maharashtra, Odisha and Bihar had been made to write the NEET exam at a centre located at a Jay Jalaram school.

“If you go Google a little bit, then you will find Jai Jalaram Education Trust among those who donated to the BJP. I have found it myself,” Mr. Gohil said.

“Will any prudent man give an exam centre for... an exam like NEET to such a person? Especially when it concerns doctors who will be handling the lives of the people of the country,” the Congress leader added.

