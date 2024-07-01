Parliament congratulates Team India on T20 World Cup win; Dhankhar says victory is a testament to their dedication, hard work

The Rajya Sabha on July 1 congratulated the House for the victory of the Indian men’s cricket team at the T20 World Cup. The whole country is elated by the spectacular victory of the Men in Blue in the tournament, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said.

On the glorious Saturday in Bridgetown in Barbados, India defeated South Africa in the final match. A stupendous performance by our players who remained undefeated throughout the tournament and this is a testament to their dedication and hard work. It is a celebration of teamwork, resilience, and relentless pursuit of excellence, the Chair said, when the House assembled for the day.

The House could be heard cheering for the team with chants of “India, India!”

“Such historical accomplishments inspire every citizen of our nation to dream big, work hard, and achieve imminence,” Mr. Dhankhar added.

He also congratulated the South African team for their excellent performance.

On behalf of the House, I extend my congratulations to the team, the coach, the ground staff, the management, the BCCI and everyone connected with the team, he said. “May they continue to scale new heights, bring laurels to the country and inspire the nation for greater glory in our Amrit Kaal.’”

#WATCH | Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and the House congratulates Cricket Skipper Rohit Sharma and the entire Team India on winning #T20WorldCup2024pic.twitter.com/MOI144KSxh — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2024

The Lok Sabha also congratulated the team for the win. Speaker Om Birla congratulated captain Rohit Sharma and members of the Indian cricket team on their T20 World Cup win, saying the country is proud of them.

India on June 29 made history with a nail-biting seven-run win over South Africa. The team won the title after 17 years.