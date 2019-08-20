‘Parliament complex may be revamped’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the government was considering suggestions to build a new Parliament building or to improve and modernise facilities at the existing complex.

After inaugurating 36 duplex flats for MPs at North Avenue here, Mr. Modi made the remark.

The Prime Minister referred to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Rajya Sabha Chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu, who had requested him during the recently concluded session that the Parliament complex must get a facelift in terms of facilities.

“When the session was concluding it was echoed in both Houses that on the occasion of 75 years of completion of Independence there should be improvement in Parliament building as well,” he said.

Mr. Modi said even MPs and mediapersons had pitched for upgrading facilities at the iconic building as it was getting old.

“Since the demand has come from Parliament, the government has taken it seriously. How this building can be improved and modernise or a new building is need to be constructed, the officers are brainstorming on it. I have requested them to do it early so that it can coincide with 75th Independence Day,” he said, adding that though the time was very less it should be attempted.

Mr. Modi said it had been experienced that whenever Parliament session began, MPs face inconvenience regarding lodging arrangements. At times hotels had to be booked for a long time.

He said when official accommodation got empty, it had to be renovated. So there was a need to develop housing facility, he said, adding that this new duplex flats were a step in that regard.

Mr. Modi said MPs themselves did not need more than a single room for themselves, but they want enough space for those who visited them in the national capital.

Underlining that this session was very fruitful, Mr. Modi said credit should be given to all political parties, MPs and those who chaired the proceedings in both Houses of Parliament.