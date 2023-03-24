Parliament Budget Session updates | Lok Sabha to take up Finance Bill, Rajya Sabha to take up private member business

Here are all the updates from the Budget Session of Parliament.

March 24, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:06 am IST

The Lok Sabha will take up the Finance Bill, 2023 today, while the Rajya Sabha will take up private members’ business as well as a discussion on the working on various ministries.

Yesterday, both Houses saw sloganeering and protests over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and a demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue. The Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day within a minute of resuming post-lunch, having not transacted any business.

The Budget session resumed on March 13 after a break to review the Budget documents. The second leg is expected to conclude on April 6, 2023.