Parliament Budget Session updates | Lok Sabha to take up Finance Bill, Rajya Sabha to take up private member business

COMMents
SHARE
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
Lok Sabha / Rajya Sabha / parliament / Parliament proceedings
March 24, 2023 11:05 am | Updated 11:06 am IST
The Lok Sabha will take up the Finance Bill, 2023 today, while the Rajya Sabha will take up private members’ business as well as a discussion on the working on various ministries.
Yesterday, both Houses saw sloganeering and protests over Rahul Gandhi’s remarks and a demand for a JPC probe into the Adani issue. The Rajya Sabha adjourned for the day within a minute of resuming post-lunch, having not transacted any business.
The Budget session resumed on March 13 after a break to review the Budget documents. The second leg is expected to conclude on April 6, 2023.
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.
COMMents
SHARE