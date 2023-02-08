Parliament Budget Session | Opposition trying to defame PM Modi, says Kiren Rijiju

February 08, 2023 08:33 pm | Updated 08:33 pm IST - New Delhi

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday accused the Congress of trying to defame Prime Minister Narendra Modi and said the Opposition seemed to have not learnt any lesson from its 2019 ‘ Chowkidar Chor Hai’ campaign.

In 2019, the Opposition tried to defame the Prime Minister with the slogan ‘ chowkidar chor hai’ but people gave a befitting reply by again reposing faith in Mr. Modi, he said intervening during a debate on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address in the Lok Sabha.

“Again the people have made up their minds”.

The Law Minister claimed that some members of Parliament were using the House to promote their political interests and it was regrettable.

“Whatever is spoken, should be within the rules....Many opposition members spoke on issues which were not even vaguely related to the address,” he said.

‘Spreading negativity’

He said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi’s thinking had not improved even after the Bharat Jodo Yatra and he was still spreading negativity.

Mr. Gandhi had launched a blistering attack on the Prime Minister on Tuesday over the Adani issue.

The Wayanad MP had raised questions over the Prime Minister’s foreign tours. To this, Mr. Rijiju replied “PM goes abroad not for honeymoon or holidays, but for the benefit of the country”.

The Union Minister also said that the Opposition should refrain from demanding discussion on sensitive issues such as China and should remain united on these.