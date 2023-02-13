HamberMenu
Parliament Budget Session | Opposition leaders hold meeting to chalk out strategy in Parliament

Opposition leaders’ meeting also comes after the Rajya Sabha suspended Congress member Rajani Patil from the House

February 13, 2023 12:07 pm | Updated 12:08 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
A file picture of the meeting of Opposition parties’ floor leaders at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber, in New Delhi.

A file picture of the meeting of Opposition parties’ floor leaders at Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha and Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s chamber, in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Leaders of 14 Opposition parties on February 13 held a meeting in New Delhi to discuss their joint strategy in Parliament.

Sources said the leaders of the Congress, the RJD, the DMK, the NCP, the JDU, the AAP and the Left parties met in the chamber of Leader of Opposition in the Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge in Parliament complex. The meeting comes in the wake of continued attack on the government over the Adani issue and the demand for a joint Parliamentary Committee probe into it.

Hindenburg-Adani saga | Centre drafting response to SC, says Finance Minister

Adani Group stocks have taken a beating on the bourses after U.S.-based short-selling firm Hindenburg Research made a litany of allegations, including fraudulent transactions and share-price manipulation, against the business conglomerate.

The Adani Group has dismissed the charges as lies, saying it complies with all laws and disclosure requirements.

Also read: Explained | What made MSCI act on Adani stocks?

The meeting also comes after the Rajya Sabha suspended Congress member Rajani Patil from the House for the remainder of the Budget session, for circulating an unauthorised video of House proceedings.

Ms. Patil had said it was not fair to give her the harshest punishment as she had not done anything deliberately.

“I belong to a freedom fighter’s family and I should be given natural justice. I have not done anything deliberately,” Ms. Patil had said.

