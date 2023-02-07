HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Parliament Budget Session | Lok Sabha adjourns briefly over ‘sati’ remarks by BJP leader C.P. Joshi

Mr. Joshi asserted that he had not made any reference to the practice of sati', but mentioned that Padmavati had performed ‘jauhar’ (self-immolation) to protect her honour

February 07, 2023 03:00 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi.

Parliamentarians in the Lok Sabha during Budget Session of Parliament in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: PTI

Lok Sabha was adjourned briefly on Tuesday amid Opposition uproar over certain references allegedly made by BJP member C.P. Joshi to the abolished practice of ‘sati’.

Mr. Joshi, a BJP member from Chittorgarh in Rajasthan, had initiated the debate on the Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address when he made reference to Padmavati, the Queen of Mewar who self-immolated to protect her honour from invader Allaudin Khilji.

Also Read | Opposition parties running away from discussion in Parliament: Union Minister Anurag Thakur

Opposition members Supriya Sule (NCP), Kanimozhi, Dayanidhi Maran, A Raja (DMK), K Muraleedharan (Congress), Imtiaz Jaleel (AIMIM) were on their feet claiming that Mr. Joshi had glorified the practice of ‘sati’.

Mr. Joshi asserted that he had not made any reference to the practice of sati', but mentioned that Padmavati had performed ‘jauhar’ (self-immolation) to protect her honour.

Also Read | To disrupt or to discuss: Cracks appear in the Opposition ranks taking on government for allegedly forcing SBI, LIC to invest in Adani Group

“I stand by my words,” Mr. Joshi said, as Opposition members raised slogans in the Well of the House.

As protests continued, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the proceedings for 20 minutes.

Related Topics

Lok Sabha / Parliament proceedings / parliament / Bharatiya Janata Party

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.