Parliament Budget Session | BRS, AAP, Shiv Sena (UT) persist with Adani debate demand

February 08, 2023 06:26 pm | Updated 06:26 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi, Aam Aadmi Party and the Uddhav Thackeray-led faction of the Shiv Sena persisted with their demand for a structured debate in Parliament on the Hindenburg report alleging fraud by the Adani group. The BRS walked out of both Houses of Parliament on Wednesday, protesting against the government’s lack of response on the issue, and the other two parties joined them in a walkout from the Rajya Sabha.

The three Opposition parties moved notices under Rule 267 in the Rajya Sabha, seeking a debate on the Adani-Hindenburg issue. Protesting loudly after Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar rejected the notices, they staged a walkout. The members of the three parties then staged a protest march within the Parliament premises, raising slogans demanding a probe into the Hindenburg revelations and the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee.

In the Lok Sabha, BRS members held up placards just before Prime Minister Narendra Modi was to speak in response to the debate on the motion of thanks. When Speaker Om Birla objected to the use of placards, Lok Sabha floor leader Namma Nageshwar Rao said, “For the last three days, we have been demanding a Joint Parliamentary probe into the allegations against the Adani group. We wanted to keep our demand in front of Prime Minister too. But since we are not being allowed, we stage a walkout.”

Speaking to reporters earlier in the day, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Thackeray) leader Sanjay Raut said that the Opposition is united on the issue, especially on the demand for a probe by a Joint Parliamentary Committee. “Taking a part in the Parliament discussion means raising the value of Adani shares,” he added.