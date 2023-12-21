Parliament breach probe | Delhi Police questions 2 more people

December 21, 2023 11:44 am | Updated 11:44 am IST - New Delhi/Bagalkote

The Delhi Police has questioned two more people in connection with the Parliament security breach case, sources said on Thursday.

While one of them -- Saikrishna Jagali -- is said to be a close friend of accused Manoranjan D and belongs to Karnataka, the other hails from Uttar Pradesh, police sources said.

A team of the Special Cell questioned the duo on Wednesday, they added.

Jagali, a techie and son of a retired deputy superintendent of police, was picked up from his house at Vidyagiri in the district headquarters town of Bagalkote on Wednesday night by a team of Delhi Police.

Jagali works in a multinational company in Bengaluru and was Manoranjan's roommate during his college days, his sister Spanda said.

She said a Delhi Police team took her brother with them while asserting that he had done "nothing wrong".

"It is true that the Delhi Police came. My brother was interrogated. We have fully cooperated with the inquiry," she said.

"Both Manoranjan and Saikrishna were roommates", she added.

According to police, the two men are suspected to be a part of the now-deleted Facebook page 'Bhagat Singh Fan Club', which was created by the accused before the security breach incident, said sources.

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack last Wednesday, two men -- Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D -- jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released coloured smoke and shouted slogans, before being overpowered by the MPs.

Two others -- Neelam and Amol Shinde -- were detained outside the Parliament complex for staging a protest.

The four were arrested and charged under the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

They will be produced before a court as their seven days of police custody ends on Thursday. The Special Cell is likely to seek their further custody.

Meanwhile, two more people -- Lalit Jha and Mahesh Kumawat -- were arrested later in connection with the case and they have also been interrogated, police said.

