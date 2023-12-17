Parliament breach: Congress says PM Modi ‘running away from debate’ to avoid questions on BJP MP’s role

December 17, 2023 04:43 pm | Updated 04:43 pm IST - New Delh

The Congress on December 17 accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of running away from a debate on the security breach in Parliament and said the reason for it is that questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP in facilitating the entry of those who jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber.

The Opposition party's attack came after Mr. Modi said the seriousness of the security breach in Parliament cannot be underestimated and called for no squabbling over the issue amid the Opposition's protests over it in Parliament.

In a post on X, Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said, "The Prime Minister has finally broken his silence on the extraordinary events in the Lok Sabha on December 13th. He says probe is needed and not debate and that such a probe is on." "All that INDIA parties are asking for and will continue to press for is a statement by the Home Minister on what happened on December 13th and how exactly it happened," Mr. Ramesh said.

"The PM is running away from a debate for a very simple reason. Questions will be raised on the role of the Mysuru BJP MP Pratap Simha in facilitating the entry of the intruders into the Lok Sabha on December 13th," he said.

In an interview with the Hindi daily 'Dainik Jagran', Mr. Modi said probe agencies are investigating the incident and taking stringent measures, noting that it is equally necessary to go to the root of people behind it and their motives.

The newspaper said he described the breach as painful and a matter of concern.

"Efforts should also be made to look for a solution with collective spirit. Everyone should avoid squabbling over such an issue," he said.

The gravity of the incident which happened in Parliament should not be underestimated, the prime minister said, adding that the Speaker has also been taking necessary steps with all seriousness.

Two people jumped from the visitors' gallery into the Lok Sabha chamber on December 13, with opposition parties, demanding a statement from Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Some members have also sought Shah's resignation.

The government has insisted that the security in Parliament complex is the responsibility of the Lok Sabha secretariat and it has been following the Speaker's directives.

It has also cited numerous such violations in the past, accusing the Opposition of politicising the issue.

