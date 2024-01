January 09, 2024 08:14 am | Updated 08:15 am IST - New Delhi

Five of the six accused in the Parliament security breach case have been taken to Gujarat for polygraph and narco-analysis tests, the Delhi police said on Monday.

The five accused are Sagar Sharma, Manoranjan D, Amol Shinde, Lalit Jha, and Mahesh Kumawat, they added. An officer said the tests will be conducted at the Forensic Science Laboratory in Gandhinagar.

