Presidential election: Despatches from the Parliament and Assemblies

Parliament, Assemblies in poll fervour

D-Day: Monday’s election will decide the next incumbent of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

D-Day: Monday’s election will decide the next incumbent of the Rashtrapati Bhavan.   | Photo Credit: Shanker Chakravarty

14 MPs to vote in the States and five MLAs in Parliament; Yogi Adityanath and Manohar Parrikar not to come to Delhi

The Election Commission has permitted 14 Rajya Sabha and 41 Lok Sabha members to vote in the Assemblies for the presidential election, while five MLAs will vote in Parliament on Monday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who are yet to resign from the Lok Sabha, will vote at the respective Assemblies.

Among the Rajya Sabha members are 12 from the Trinamool Congress. BJP president Amit Shah is among the five MLAs who will vote in Parliament.

The President is elected through an electoral college that comprises MPs and State and Union Territory MLAs. There are 543 Lok Sabha members, 233 Rajya Sabha members, and 4,120 MLAs from 29 States and two Union Territories. The total number of votes is 10,98,903. Nominated members of Parliament or the Assemblies are not eligible to vote. Besides, members of the Legislative Councils are also not electors.

As per the election rules, political parties cannot issue any whip to their MPs and MLAs for the presidential election. The counting of votes will be done on July 20. In consultation with the Union government, the Election Commission appoints the Secretary-General of the Lok Sabha or the Rajya Sabha, by rotation, as the Returning Officer.

May 11, 2020 1:58:55 AM

