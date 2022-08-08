India

Parliament adjourned sine die four days ahead of schedule

A view of the Parliament House in New Delhi. File
PTI New Delhi August 08, 2022
Updated: August 08, 2022 18:29 IST

The Monsoon sesion of Parliament ended on August 8, 2022 four days ahead of schedule.

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla adjourned the house sine die, saying it met for 16 days and passed seven legislations.

Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu, whose tenure will end on August 10, adjourned the house sine die, saying that detailed statistics pertaining to the session will be circulated during the course by the Rajya Sabha secretariat.

