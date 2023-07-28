Paris-bound Air India flight returns to Delhi after suspected tyre burst

July 28, 2023 05:11 pm | Updated 05:48 pm IST - New Delhi

A Paris-bound Air India flight returned to the national capital shortly after the take-off on Friday (July 28) afternoon, following sighting of suspected tyre debris on the runway after departure.

In a statement, the airline said the flight landed safely at Delhi airport at 2.18 p.m.

"Flight AI143 operating Delhi-Paris on 28 July 2023 air-returned shortly after take-off, following the Delhi ATC's information to flight crew about suspected tyre debris sighted on the runway after departure," it said.

According to the airline, the aircraft is undergoing necessary checks and alternate arrangements are being planned for the passengers of AI143.

