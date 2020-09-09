Parimal Nathwani takes oath as Raya Sabha member

New Delhi:

09 September 2020 19:57 IST

Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday administered the oath of office in his chamber to Parimal Nathwani of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party.

Mr. Nathwani has been re-elected as member of the Rajya Sabha for the third term. He was first elected to Rajya Sabha in May 2008 and again in April 2014 from Jharkhand. In his third and present term, he has been elected from Andhra Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

