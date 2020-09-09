National

Parimal Nathwani takes oath as Raya Sabha member

Parimal Nathwani, third from left, in this file photo.

Parimal Nathwani, third from left, in this file photo.   | Photo Credit: Manob Chowdhury

Rajya Sabha chairman M. Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday administered the oath of office in his chamber to Parimal Nathwani of Yuvajana Sramika Rythu (YSR) Congress Party.

Mr. Nathwani has been re-elected as member of the Rajya Sabha for the third term. He was first elected to Rajya Sabha in May 2008 and again in April 2014 from Jharkhand. In his third and present term, he has been elected from Andhra Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha Secretary General Desh Deepak Verma and other senior officers of the Rajya Sabha Secretariat were also present on the occasion.

